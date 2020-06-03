One of Abu Dhabi police's checkpoint in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Passengers taking flights from Abu Dhabi or Dubai airports are permitted to travel to their designated airports from either places, Abu Dhabi Police said on Wednesday. Picture courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Passengers taking flights from Abu Dhabi or Dubai airports are permitted to travel to their designated airports from either places despite current movement restrictions, Abu Dhabi Police said on Wednesday.

Such travellers who wish to depart from the country, only need to carry their air tickets and passports along with them, which they can show at the check points of Abu Dhabi and head towards the airports in Abu Dhabi or other emirates.

From June 2, Abu Dhabi imposed a week’s travel ban between cities of the emirate but excepted those in need to visit hospitals or departing the country.

Brigadier Salem Abdullah Al Daheri, Deputy Director at the Directorate traffic and patrol department of Abu Dhabi Police said, the emirate has implemented a week ban on travel between Abu Dhabi emirate’s cities but those departing the country are permitted to go to the airport without obtaining prior permit from the police. They only have to carry their confirmed air tickets and passports.”

Those who are heading towards Abu Dhabi International Airport don’t need to apply for the prior permits of movement from Abu Dhabi Police, he said.

While others need to obtain prior permit from Abu Dhabi Police.

To support screening efforts, Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to adhere to the instructions of the travel ban in and out of Abu Dhabi Emirate and between cities, to avoid traffic congestions at the checkpoints on the emirate’s roads.

Etihad has also reminded passengers who are departing from Abu Dhabi to leave early to allow for delays on the road.

Twelve security points were activated in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi at the entrances of cities on the main roads of the Emirate and they work 24 hours a day during the movement ban period, the police said on Wednesday.