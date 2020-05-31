1 of 13
Saudi domestic air travel resumes, but international passenger flights remain suspended. First flight takes off from Jeddah to Riyadh amid tight precautions. The King Abdul Aziz International Airport is sterilised as part of preparations for resuming domestic flights.
The Prophet’s Mosque in Medina was one of the 90,000 mosques to reopen on Sunday across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Muslims perform the Al-Fajr prayer inside the Al-Rajhi Mosque while practicing social distancing, after easing of lockdown measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Thousands of mosques across Saudi Arabia reopened on Sunday for the first time in more than two months, but worshipers have been ordered to follow strict guidelines.
Saudi cleric Hammoud Al-Labban recites the call to prayers as worshippers wearing face masks and observing social distancing guidelines to protect against the virus, attend dawn prayers at al-Mirabi Mosque in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs said mosques will open to the public for prayers from May 31 until June 20, except in Mecca, with precautionary measures and instructions.
People wearing protective face masks wait to complete their paper work in the Civil Status Department after Jordan's public sector employees returned gradually to work, two months after they were ordered to stay home as part of a tight lockdown to stem the spread of the COVID-19, in Amman, Jordan.
People wearing protective face masks complete their transactions in the Civil Status Department after Jordan's public sector employees returned gradually to work, two months after they were ordered to stay home as part of a tight lockdown to stem the spread of the COVID-19, in Amman, Jordan.
Kuwait moved to a 12-hour curfew from the current 24-hour one starting from May 30th. Kuwait has taken extensive measures to contain the spread of the virus. Kuwaiti children, wearing protective facemasks due to the pandemic, cycle in a street in the Salwa district of Kuwait City.
Egypt ordered its people to wear face masks in public, when taking private transportation, and inside government offices as it eases the partial lockdown imposed during the weeklong Muslim holiday of Eid- Al-Fitr.
The country of 100 million people has the highest announced deaths from COVID-19 in the Arab World. A man wearing a face mask carries his son on the street, as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues, in Cairo.
A woman uses a phone to film a man playing with a girl by a statue of a lion in the centre of the West Bank city of Ramallah, after the Palestinian Authority announced an end to its two-month coronavirus lockdown.
Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound reopened to Muslim worshippers and visitors on Sunday after a two-and-a-half month coronavirus closure, but authorities imposed some precautions as health officials warned of an uptick in local infections. A Palestinian man prays in front of the Dome of the Rock at the al-Aqsa mosque compound.
Qatar reports highest single-day increase in coronavirus infections on May 30th. According to the Ministry of Public Health, 2,355 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed cases 55,262. Pigeons linger around a fountain at Qatar's touristic Souq Waqif bazar in the capital Doha, as the country begins enforcing the world's toughest penalties for failing to wear masks in public.
A waiter prepares coffee at a cafe which reopened for take away only in Tunis, Tunisia.
