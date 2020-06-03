A video of the backlog on UAE’s highways showed motorists were unaware of the new rules

Traffic comes to a standstill near Last Exit on Shaikh Zayed Road heading towards Abu Dhabi as police restrict entry into Abu Dhabi due to the ban on movement entering and exiting the Emirate on 2nd June, 2020 . Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Police on Wednesday called on the public to refrain from driving in and out of Abu Dhabi due to the week-long restrictions that came into effect as of June 2, 2020.

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to follow the instructions regarding the restriction of movement between emirates in order to avoid traffic congestion at security check points.

“Motorists are required to apply for permits from the Abu Dhabi Police website before commuting,” stressed the police.

In a video circulating across UAE social network sites, motorists heading into Abu Dhabi could be seen stuck in gridlocked traffic.

As part of the government’s strategy in implementing the National Sterilisation Programme to curb the spread of COVID-19, all residents including UAE nationals, are prohibited from leaving or entering the emirate of Abu Dhabi. However, movement within each region is allowed during the disinfection campaign.

The decision was approved and announced earlier this week by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of the Interior and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

Brigadier Salem Abdullah Bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, said that 12 security points were activated in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi at the entrances of cities on the main roads of the Emirate as of Tuesday.

The 12 check-points came into effect on Tuesday June 2, and include:

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Street Ghantoot Saih Shuaib Umm Al Oush Roundabout Rezain Suwaihan Saih Sadira Bridge Hamim Al Shuaib Al Faqa Al Khazna Al Ajban

Abu Dhabi Police explained the security points on the main roads operate 24 hours a day during the restriction of residents’ movements between emirates, and pointed out that “residents of each district are allowed to move within their area, while the ban also extends to the movement between the cities of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.”

However, employees in vital sectors are excluded from the ban.