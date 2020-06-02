1 of 9
For the 11th consecutive day, the Ministry of Health has revealed that there have been no new cases nor deaths from coronavirus in New Zealand. "There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement sent to the media.
Image Credit: AFP
Spain has reported no deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time since March. The development is “very, very encouraging,” emergency health response chief Fernando Simón said. He added that Spain recorded only 71 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours.
Image Credit: AFP
Australia is coming closer to the day it records no new coronavirus cases. Victoria is the only Australian state so far to record new cases of coronavirus this weekend, bringing closer the day when Australia records zero additional cases. The death toll remains at 103, while in stark contrast the US passed the 100,000 mark this week.
Image Credit: supplied
Sweden has been praised and denounced for its unorthodox approach to tackling COVID-19, but it reported its first day with zero deaths since March 11. Pictured here are people enjoying the warm weather at the Tantolunden park, in Stockholm.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Greece has emerged as an example of how even a vulnerable country can contain the virus if it moves quickly and persuades people to take the threat seriously. It reported 1 new case and 4 new deaths as on June 1. Face covered and with social distancing firmly in mind, a man walks his dogs near Areopagus Hill in Athens.
Image Credit: AP
There has been 1 new case and 0 new fatalities reported in Croatia in the last 24 hours, the national crisis management team said. Croatia has opened its borders to the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia, Germany, and Slovakia and is hoping to capitalise on its relatively low virus numbers to salvage the 2020 tourist season.
Image Credit: AFP
Montenegro, Europe's first country that declared itself 'coronavirus-free,' said that if no new cases were registered by June 2, it would be free of the deadly virus. It will be exactly 28 days since the last case was identified on May 5. The tiny country hopes to lure tourists to its dazzling Adriatic coast this summer. Tourism operators have already seized the opportunity to brand Montenegro as "Europe's First COVID-19 Free Country" in videos promoting its stunning natural beauty, with beaches snaking along the south and rugged mountains in the north.
Image Credit: AP
Vietnam, the country of 97 million people, has not reported a single coronavirus-related death. As of Saturday, 30th May, it had just 328 confirmed cases despite its long border with China and the millions of Chinese visitors it receives each year. Vietnam's contact-tracing efforts have been so meticulous that they go after not only the direct contacts of an infected person, but also indirect contacts.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
As of June 1, Taiwan had only 443 confirmed infections and 7 deaths among a population of 24 million which has allowed, amongst many things, the return to action of professional baseball. Taiwan’s coronavirus success was based on efficient coordination across the public and private sectors coupled with innovative deployment of advanced technology.
Image Credit: AP