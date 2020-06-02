1 of 8
The first day of a week-long period of movement restrictions got underway in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, June 2, leading to huge tailbacks heading into the city. The announcement was made by the Abu Dhabi Emergencies and Crisis management committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and SEHA. “A ban on movement entering and exiting the emirate and between its regions [Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra] starting from Tuesday June 2 for one week,” Abu Dhabi Media office tweeted.
The ban includes all residents including UAE nationals, however, movement within each region is allowed during non-national Sterilisation Programme hours. “Exemptions are available by special permit for employees in vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals and the transportation of necessary goods,” the tweet added. The step is described by Abu Dhabi Media office, as an effort to enhance the effectiveness of the National Screening Programme, in line with a series of precautionary measures being taken to reduce contact, curb the spread of COVID-19, and protect the health and safety of all community members.
On Saturday May 30, 2020, the National Disinfection Programme timings were revised to run from 10pm until 6am instead of 8pm to 6am in Abu Dhabi and other emirates except Dubai. The decision has been approved and announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of the Interior and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).
Abu Dhabi’s week-long movement restrictions to, from and within the emirate have been implemented in order to ensure that the maximum number of residents in the emirate are screened for the coronavirus, the emirate’s top health official has said. In a statement released on social media, Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, chairman at the Department of Health (DoH), said mass testing is a key to Abu Dhabi’s fight against COVID-19. “Mass testing is a key pillar of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 through the National Screening Programme. With the expansion of the project to include high-density areas, and to ensure that the largest possible number of the emirate’s population are reached as quickly as possible, we had to ban the movement between cities and reduce contact as much as possible,” Al Hamed said.
At the same time, the emirate today opened up hotel beaches, museums and sport activities for residents aged 12 to 60 years, and now also allows for dining in mall-based and standalone restaurants up to 40 per cent of their capacity. This is the first time since March that residents will be able to pursue outdoor leisure activities. Al Hamed therefore thanked the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for easing these restrictions. “[It] has eased restrictions on some activities to give the residents of each region various entertainment options during this period,” he said. “Keep in mind that all measures implemented by Abu Dhabi government departments are part of a series of preventative and precautionary measures to reduce contact and maintain the health and safety of all community members,” Al Hamed added. Abu Dhabi launched the National Screening Programme last month, which aims to test, for free, as many people as possible for the coronavirus. The initiative kicked off in Musaffah, the capital’s industrial area that is densely populated, and it is now also targeting residents in other high-density areas of the emirate. In addition, certain groups of people are also automatically eligible for free screenings, including older residents, pregnant women, Emiratis and those with chronic conditions.
Abu Dhabi Police have announced they will start issuing movement permits for residents who wish to go out during periods of sterilisation. The permits will be required for those wishing to go out between 10pm and 6am in the emirate, according to a series of tweets from Abu Dhabi Media Office. “Abu Dhabi Police emphasizes that permits must be used for the authorised period of time,” the tweets said. “Those violating restrictions will be liable for fines.” Residents going out during sterilisation times without a permit for urgent reasons, such ‘as hospital pharmacy or such as hospital, pharmacy, or to buy basic needs’, will need to present proof of the reason they are out, the tweets said.
Entities with staff who work during sterilisation times have been asked to provide names and the number plates of their cars to the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters committee. “Vehicles of those working in vital sectors will automatically be exempted from violation systems,” the tweets said.
The tweets added: “Those wanting to submit a complaint to the Public Prosecution against disciplinary procedures taken due to the measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus, are kindly requested to do it through the website: pp.gov.ae, within 15 days of the date of the violation.” Movement Permits can be applied for at processed at adpolice.gov.ae.
