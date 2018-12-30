If you have a reservations in the Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard or at the Dubai Mall have to come before 5pm. If you are going to JBR, it’s best you head early so you can get a spot to park. Dubai Festival City will be the same deal. To see the Burj Al Arab fireworks, you have an entire stretch of beach you can park at. Bear in mind that many will arrive early to park as close as possible to see the show, so try and park across the Jumeirah Beach road and just walk a small distance to save yourself the headache.