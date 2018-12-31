Dubai: Fog and heavy mist is expected to cover the UAE and slightly affect road visibility in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Monday warned motorists to take caution when driving due to the poor level of visibility that reached down to 500 metres across the country.
The yellow colour represents the expected areas of fog formation, while the red colour indicates the actual areas of fog.
Abu Dhabi Police also cautioned motorists over weather conditions, urging them to avoid taking videos or photos of the morning fog when driving.
Some of the areas that were affected by fog since 6am included Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Bateen Airport.
The NCM pointed out that the foggy weather will affect road users on Tuesday early morning from 2 to 9am, with visibility expected to be less than 1,000 metres at times.
The weather over the next three days is expected to be partly cloudy in general and humid at night, with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas by morning.
Light to moderate southeasterly to northwesterly winds will blow at a speed of 15 - 25 km/h, peaking up to 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.