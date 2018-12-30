Abu Dhabi: President, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent congratulatory cables to Their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings and Princes of friendly countries around the world, on the approaching advent of the New Year.
Shaikh Khalifa wished them all good health, more progress and prosperity to their peoples and nations.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables on the occasion.