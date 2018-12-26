Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced changes to its business hours for December 31 (New Year’s Eve) and January 1, 2019 (New Year’s public holiday).
Customer Happiness Centres
Its Customer Happiness Centres will be closed on December 31 and January 1. However, the two smart centres at Umm Al Ramool and the head office will remain open round-the-clock. Also, all service providers, vehicles testing and registration centres will be closed on January 1.
Parking
For motorists, all paid parking zones will be free across the emirate (except the multi-level parking lots) on January 1.
Metro
Meanwhile, the Red Line of Dubai Metro will operate on December 31 from 5am to 12am on January 1. As for the Green Line, it will operate on December 31 from 5.30am to 12am on January 1.
Metro feeder bus stations (Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat) will be in service during the holiday from 5am to 12.10am. The timing of all metro feeder bus routes will be synchronised with the scheduled timings of the metro service.
Tram
The Dubai Tram will operate from 6am on December 31 up to 1am on January 2.
Public buses
The service timing of public buses on January 1 at main stations, such as Gold Souq, will operate from 4.25am up to 12:29am. Al Ghubaiba Station will be open from 4.14am up to 12:33am.
Intercity travel
During the holiday, intercity buses and commercial buses will be operating at main stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, round-the-clock to Sharjah (Jubail) Station. For Abu Dhabi, the service will run 4:36am up to 12.01am.
More information about the holiday timings the buses and for Water Bus, Ferry and Abra can be sought through rta.ae or 800 9090.