Highlights
- 40 government bodies announced their preparations of Dubai’s New Year celebrations
- Some 4,000 police officers and 2,000 police patrols to provide security for revellers
- 12,000 security cameras to cover Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall area
- 13 tents in the Burj Khalifa area to provide first-aid, lost and found services and guidance for people
- 1,200 firefighters ready at all stations
Dubai: If you wish to join the New Year celebrations around Burj Khalifa, better plan and start your trip as early as possible before road closures to avoid overcrowding.
That's the advice Dubai authorities gave as they laid out extensive preparations to ring in 2019 with a massive lights and sounds show.
Some 40 government bodies have announced their preparations of Dubai’s New Year celebrations, which is expect to attract more than two million people to watch the fireworks near Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower in Dubai.
Dubai Events Security Committee and Emaar, Burj Khalifa’s developer, have geared up for special celebrations in different areas of Dubai.
Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai police, said that around 4,000 police officers and 2,000 police patrols will provide security and safety for all people who will attend the celebrations.
“New Year celebration is a major event in Dubai. We work with other departments as one team to provide security, safety and happiness to people. We will have more than 12,000 security cameras to cover Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall area and a main command room in the area for emergencies,” Maj Gen Al Merri told a press conference of Dubai Events Security Committee on Sunday.
He said that after organising many major events in Dubai in recent years, residents and visitors have learnt what to do and where to go during New Year celebrations, which helped in organising celebrations.
“The public has become more aware of the celebrations and the plans are in place to have smooth traffic despite the crowds. We set paths for families and bachelors in different areas to watch the fireworks. Dubai is ready for the New Year celebration.”
Dubai Police said there will be 13 tents in the Burj Khalifa area to provide first-aid, lost and found services, and guidance for people.
Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, said RTA is ready for managing the traffic movement for the New Year’s event.
“Traffic movement will be controlled through the RTA command and control centre. It is one of the largest and most modern control centres in the world. It uses intelligent technologies and its ability to achieve integration and control of all means of public transportation,” Al Tayer said.
About 36 operators will work around the clock in the centre to monitor more than 6,600 cameras on Dubai roads, metro and tram, and analyse 57 million data per day.
“Our teams will be in the command and control centre to monitor and organise traffic movements during the celebration. We will focus on public transportation means to have smooth movements for visitors.”
Fireworks and laser show
Ahmad Thani from Emaar said this year they will have fireworks and laser shows at the same time.
“There will be both fireworks and laser show this year. It will start at 11.57pm and will last for eight minutes. We have a huge experience in organising the best shows at Burj Khalifa for the audience,” Thani added.
Meanwhile, Major General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, director-general of the Dubai Civil Defence, said they have checked the buildings that will have fireworks.
There will be 1,200 firefighters ready at all stations.
“We will have 600 firefighters on all event locations and 114 fire vehicles all around Dubai. We urge people to follow safety instructions,” Maj Gen Al Matroushi said.
Maitha Bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency and Head of Traffic Movement Management and Operational Plans Handling during Official and Annual Events Team, said: “We are installing guidance signboards for traffic in and out Burj Khalifa area. We will focus on public transport as the best means for traffic flow.”