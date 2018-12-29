Dubai: It is almost time to say goodbye to 2018 and prepare for the New Year. That is exactly what the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower located in Dubai, is doing — getting ready to welcome 2019.
The developer, Emaar, has released a minute-long clip showing behind the scenes footage of the ongoing preparations at Burj Khalifa, where a display of fireworks will ring in the New Year.
On their social media channels, their followers experessed excitement after seeing the video, with many saying they were looking forward to the show.
Instagram user @itsmefarukh wrote: “Always mesmerising to watch!”
@anurag_lh wrote: “New Year 2019 at Burj Khalifa is going to be awesome!”
@michael_stark__ wrote: “I’m waiting this moment since the start of 2018.”
Tweep @McChiselOZ posted: “Very nice, great job!”
@moh7med_uae added: “Yes, I’m ready!”
In October, Emaar had made the announcement that fireworks would make a comeback at the Burj after last year’s lights show. At the time, they had stated that the upcoming “New Year’s Eve Gala” in Downtown Dubai will be highlighted by festivities across Burj Khalifa and water-music performances at The Dubai Fountain.
Special viewing platforms will also be set up across Downtown Dubai and the event will also be broadcast live on television channels, for those who cannot make it to the venue.