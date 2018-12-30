Dubai: Heavy vehicles and trucks will not have access to Abu Dhabi island from December 31, 2018 to January 1, 2019, police announced on Sunday.
Abu Dhabi Police, in coordination with the Department of Transport, said that heavy vehicles and trucks will be banned from entering Abu Dhabi on New Year’s Eve and on the New Year in order to make the roads safer for motorists.
Brigadier Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, director of Traffic and Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police, said that traffic movement will be closely monitored through implementing Abu Dhabi’s intelligence system and by deploying a number of traffic patrols across the emirate.
He called on motorists during the holiday season to exercise caution, drive their vehicles at the designated speed limit, use their seat belts, not to e distracted with their mobile phones and to ensure a safe distance between vehicles.