Highlights
- Where to celebrate NYE in Dubai for an affordable price
- Where to celebrate NYE in Dubai with a Firework view
- Where to celebrate NYE in Dubai if you want to splurge
It’s hard to believe another year is drawing to a close. With 2019 just around the corner excitement is high! Wondering how to celebrate the New Year?
Free entry
Simon Rimmer
End the year with great views from the terrace of the Marina where you can catch a glimpse of the JBR fireworks. The Scene is going against the grain this New Year and letting guests enjoy the moment for less. Entry is free to the venue and people can just take a seat and order off the menu. Bottles of bubbles are priced from Dh199, bottles of spirits from Dh420 and your choice on how you want to dine.
Location Pier 7 Cost Free, a la carte ordering Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Nola Eatery and Social House
Nola is being chill and laidback this NYE with no set menu, no buffets, just come in, have a nice dinner and party until it’s 2019.
Location JLT Cluster P Cost Free entry, a la carte ordering Timings December 31 from 6pm onwards
Under Dh200
Jules
Head to the Mexican bar for a Coyote Ugly themed New Year’s Eve party. Jules is offering a three course dinner menu with a glass of sparkling grape.
Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre Cost Dh199 per person including food and one glass of sparkling Timings December 31 from 9pm to 3am
Mazz Music Bar
The Barsha bar will be hosting an 80s and 90s evening where their band Rozx Empire and resident Dj Mars will entertain the crown until night time.
Location CityMax Hotel in Al Barsha Cost Dh100 including one house beverage, Dh200 including three house beverages, Dh299 including five house beverages and a food platter, Dh1,100 including a bottle of premium beverage and a food platter.
JB’s Gastropub (JBR Firework Views)
The JBR venue will have a live DJ, Dancers and a three course meal on offer.
Location Amwaj Rotana Hotel, JBR Cost Dh109 including two house beverages and no food, Dh279 including unlimited house beverages, Dh239 including a three course dinner with soft beverages and and a welcome sparkling grape, Dh399 including a three course dinner with house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 1am
Under Dh300
Zero Gravity (JBR Firework Views)
Dance on the sand and at the poolside to an international DJ double-bill featuring Rudimental and Sigala under a sky filled with fireworks. For those who want to start the day early, tickets for New Year’s Eve celebrations will include access to the beach and pool, with changing facilities and lockers.
Location Dubai Marina Cost Dh200, Dh250, Dh300 are regular entry only tickets released in limited quantities as each one gets sold out, Dh400 at the door on the day, Dh1,000 includes unlimited food and beverages from 8pm to 2am, plus exclusive access to the first floor terrace with its own bars and bathrooms. Timings December 31 from 12pm onwards
Barasti (JBR Firework Views)
Fatman Scoop and the Bassjackers will headline this years’ festivities. Enjoy New Year’s Eve by the beach and dance all night long. Forget those heels and kick-off 2019 with your toes in the sand.
Location Dubai Marina Cost Dh210 online, Dh249 at the gate for entry Timings December 31 from 7pm to 4am
Asia De Cuba
The recently opened Latin restaurant is hosting a New Year’s Eve party with a carnival theme. There will be dancing, beverages and plenty of that Latino flair.
Location Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina Cost Dh299 including house beverages only, Dh555 including bubbly Timings December 31 from 11pm to 3am
Jazz @ Pizza Express
The pizzeria will be hosting a 70s to 90s party with old school music across the decades, glow sticks and Italian food.
Location JLT, Cluster A Cost Dh299 including house beverages Timings December 31 from 8am to 1am
Lucky Voice
Who doesn’t love Karaoke? It will be a great way to enjoy New Year’s Eve with friends. Head to Lucky Voice for unlimited food and beverages. Party the night away with a live DJ to all the biggest hits of 2018 and more.
Location Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights Cost Dh250 including food and soft beverages, Dh450 including food and sparkling beverages Timings December 31 from 9pm to 1am
Under Dh400
The Market Place and Shanghai 30
Ring in the New Year with unlimited dining and beverages, as well as DJ entertainment from 2 different outlets for the price of one.
Location Marriot Al Jaddaf, The Market Place and Shanghai 30 Cost Dh249 per person for food and Dh399 per couple including food and soft beverages, Dh349 per person and Dh599 per couple including house beverages Timings December 31 from 6pm to 2am
House Party Dubai and Cirque le Soir
Jump on the bed, party in the bath (clothes on!) and dance on the sofa, as both venues join forces for the ultimate party. With music from both the 90s and more recent chart hits, you’ll be on the dancefloor all night long. Cirque will have unusual performers and great music too.
Location Fairmont Hotel Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Dh300 including unlimited beverages until 1am Timings December 31 from 7pm to 4am
Luigia
Ring in the New Year at Luigia, with a crafted four course culinary celebration at a pocket friendly price. Due to the specialty of the dishes offered on the Christmas and NYE menus, a 48 hour advance booking policy has been put in place to ensure the kitchen has adequate time to prepare.
Location Rixos Premium JBR Cost Dh350 per person including food Timings December 31 8pm onwards
Capital Club (Burj Khalifa Views)
One of Dubai’s private business Clubs, the Capital Club, is giving you the chance to avoid inflated prices and crowds with special dining and beverage packages. Packages include a three-course dining experience for Dh250 per person or Dh500 per person including beverages. The Club is also offering a Midnight package at Dh250 per person, for free-flowing bubbles and macaroons for one hour in the Club’s Botanical Garden. The dinner menu includes, duck liver parfait and camembert with apricot relish to start, wild trout with tarragon butter sauce and milk fed tenderloin for main course, and mulled grape poached pears and hot chocolate fondant for dessert. End the night at its private Burj Khalifa terrace. Dance for the rest of the night until 3am to the sounds of resident jazz singer, Arianna Bianchi and the Club’s resident DJ.
Location Capital Club Dubai Gate Village, DIFC Cost Dh250 per person including food, Dh500 including food and beverages, Dh250 per person for one hour for a post-midnight beverage deal
Loca
Celebrate 2019 in style in Dubai, at Loca. The evening at the Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa outlet, will include unlimited food and free-flowing beverages for Dh400. The DJ will play foot-tapping tunes and commercial beats throughout the night.
Location Dubai Marine Beach Resort and Spa Cost Dh400 per person including food and house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards
Nezesaussi Grill
Say howdy to the New Year like a true stockman from the Southern hemisphere. Join friends and family at Nezesaussi Grill for a cowboy-inspired celebration. Tuck into festive culinary favourites from South Africa, Australia and New Zealand with free-flowing beverages.
Location Manzil Downtown Cost Dh395 per person including a meal and house beverages Timings December 31 from 7pm to 3am
Links
It’s time for leg warmers, side ponytails, fingerless gloves and shoulder pads as Links steps back in time with a classic 80’s themed New Year’s Eve celebration. The venue will have views of the Dubai skyline. Get ready to groove to the classics with an 80’s themed decor and a dress code as well as a buffet on spread.
Location Emirates Hills, Address Montgomrie Cost Dh399 per person including food and soft beverages, Dh599 per person including food and house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 1am
Ibn Al Bahr (Palm Jumeirah Views)
Try a set menu of Lebanese food from the shores of Lebanon with a selection of seafood to ring in the New Year. The experience at Club Vista Mare will include a beach party afterwards where there will be a concert set-up, performances by a live DJ, light installations, party tracks and more that will add to the ambience. Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah is setting the stage for a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration with a firework display and culinary feast across its restaurants.
Location Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh560 including food and soft beverages, Dh784 including food and unlimited house beverages Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Seven Sands (JBR Fireworks Views)
Celebrate the New Year Emirati style with an all-inclusive six-course menu and live Arabic entertainment. Set in a seaside location overlooking Bluewaters Island and the Arabian Gulf, guests can look forward to a gourmet dinner with an Emirati twist. The New Year’s Eve menu includes a choice of locally inspired dishes like the chicken mashwai and aish wu lahem, and the signature date pudding, aseeda bobar or fresh fruit platter. There will also be a belly dance performances and a live singer from 8pm.
Location The Beach JBR Cost Dh399 including food and unlimited soft drinks, Dh450 including shisha Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Flair no. 5
The evening will include lots of music and great food. The tasty bites, include prawn croquette, crispy calamari, and duck gyoza to name a few. Enjoy the ‘wonderland’ themed rooftop venue on New Year’s Eve.
Location Podium Level, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC Cost Dh300 inclusive of food and four beverages, Dh800 per person for VIP tables Timings December 31 from 8pm to 3am
Hotel Cartagena (Burj Khalifa View)
The Latin restaurant will be hosting a carnival themed night brunch. If you’ve tried their brunch before, then you can expect similar dishes as well as the same fun atmosphere, including the DJ, the colourful Brazilian dancers and views of the Burj Khalifa Fireworks.
Location JW Marriot Marquis, Business Bay Cost Dh395 including food and soft beverages, Dh495 including food and house beverages with sparkling grape, Dh795 including dinner with bubbly.
Under Dh500
Andalucia Tapas
Ring in the New Year with a lineup of entertainment at Andalucia Tapas and Grill. Enjoy a Latino band, live singers, go-go dancers and DJ put on a show when the clock strikes midnight. Guests will also receive NYE party favours, while they enjoy a set menu. The dinner includes ceviche, gambas al ajilo, patatas bravas, baby calamari and croquettas de pollo for starters and a range of grills for the main course.
Location Jebel Ali Recreational Club Cost Dh475 including food and house beverages, Dh575 including food and premium house beverages, Dh675 including food and bubbly, Dh375 for a house beverage only package without food Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Katsuya by Stark (Burj Al Arab View)
Celebrate the end of yet another year with a Japanese dinner. Located in Jumeirah Al Naseem and overlooking the Arabian Sea, with front-row seats to the Burj Al Arab New Year’s Eve fireworks. Enjoy some sushi rolls through the a la carte menu.
Location Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel Cost Dh500 minimum spend Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards
QE2
Spread across two decks, the New Year’s Eve Brunch will be hosted in the Lido and The Pavilion. Choose from indoor or outdoor seating and enjoy a selection of international cuisines from the buffet, as well as free-flowing beverages. The NYE Brunch features a live music band as well as a dedicated interactive kids area with activities to keep them entertained throughout the evening.
Location Port Rashid Cost Dh450 per person including food and soft beverages, Dh795 including food and house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 2am
Aji (Palm Jumeirah Views)
Have some Peruvian-Japanese cuisine to ring in the New Year. Club Vista Mare will also include a beach party afterwards where there will be a concert set-up, performances by a live DJ, light installations, party tracks and more that will add to the ambience. Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah is setting the stage for a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration with a fireworks display and culinary feast across the restaurants.
Location Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh495 including food and soft beverages, Dh895 including food and unlimited house beverages indoors or Dh995 including food and unlimited house beverages outdoors Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Copper Dog
Kick start 2019 with a license to thrill, as Copper Dog turns into the glamorous hide out of 007, with a James Bond theme party.
Location Double Tree by Hilton Cost Dh450 including house beverages only, Dh650 including Set menu and house beverages Group Offer: 2 free on 8 tickets purchased Timings December 31 from 9pm to 1am
Joe’s Backyard
The newly opened Joe’s Backyard celebrates the New Year with great views and good food at the Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City. Joe’s will offer a cook-out to remember, with a five-course menu on offer for the evening, you can expect an unlimited selection of meats, from smoked brisket, hanger steak, lamb shoulder and roast chicken. Alongside the signature meats, you can choose between salmon that is smoked in-house or fresh Oysters to start, ribeye carpaccio, bresaola and truffle mozzarella as a second course and grilled fish or tiger prawns as a main. If you can make room for dessert, Joe’s cheesecake and grilled pineapple will end your night on a sweet note.
Location 19 floor of the Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City Cost Dh499including food and soft beverages, Dh649 including food and house beverages Timings December 31 from 8.30pm to 12.30am
Scot’s American Grill
Enjoy live jazz music with a celebratory four-course menu created especially for the occasion.
Location Scot’s American Grill, Marriot Al Jaddaf Cost Dh499 per person including house beverages, Dh899 per couple including house beverages Timings December 31 from 7pm to 1am
Gaucho DIFC
Add an Argentine fiesta to your celebration. Begin the evening on the outdoor terrace over a couple of beverages. Then indulgr in shared starters, from braised beef back ribs and tuna ceviche to argentinian king prawns and watermelon salad. Mains include pan seared salmon, fillet steak or asparagus risotto and finish off the evening with a dessert platter to share, including dulce de leche and chocolate brownies, chocolate truffles and poached plums.
Location Daucho DIFC Cost Dh470 including food and soft beverages, Dgh560 including food and house beverages, Dh670 including food and sparkling grape, Dh790 including food and bubbly Timings December 31 from 7pm to 11pm
Blue Marlin Ibiza
Blue Marlin welcomes Dixon and Ame to the venue for an unmissable set on New Year’s Eve. Dixon, currently ranked as number one DJ on Resident Advisor's Top 100 DJ poll and the symbiotic Kristian Beyer, Ame DJ, will be tag teaming back to back to bring guests a conceptually driven music production.
Location Ghantoot Cost Dh500 for ladies and Dh700 for men including house beverages Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Riva Beach (Palm Jumeirah Views)
Enjoy views of Palm Jumeirah’s fireworks, as Riva serve up a feast with upbeat music by DJ Samer EGY all night.
Location Shoreline 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Cost Dh450 Beverage package, includes free-flowing house beverages without food, Dh600 Silver package, includes food and soft beverages, Dh750 Gold package, includes food and house beverages, Dh380 Kids package, includes food and soft beverages Timings December 31 from 7pm to 2am
Qasr Al Sultan Boutique Hotel (Qasr Al Sultan Fireworks)
Qasr Al Sultan is all set to welcome 2019 with their very own firework show. Guests can enjoy an open buffet while watching the live entertainment and special New Year welcome with Dina Hayak, Lebanese singer.
Location Qasr Al Sultan Boutique Hotel Cost Dh495 per adult stage side inclusive of soft drinks, Dh600 per adult inclusive of soft drinks and juices, Dh950 per adult inclusive house beverages.
Boardwalk
Celebrate in style with a 1920s themed party. Enjoy a four-course set menu with a beverage package, which includes 1920’s styled cocktails and a live swing band from 8pm to 1am.
Location Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Cost Dh470 for food and soft beverages, Dh 600 for food and house beverages, Dh700 for food and sparkling Timings December 31 from 8pm to 1am
Lakeview
Lights, Camera, Action! Lakeview will be transforming into a Hollywood Gala Dinner for the family. Enjoy an evening of elegance, dancers and magicians and sing along to the live band and DJ.
Location Lakeview, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Cost Dh495 for food and soft beverages, Dh595 for food and house beverages, Dh850 for food and sparkling Timings December 31 from 8.30pm to 1am
Ruya Dubai (JBR Views)
The restaurant and bar located at the Grosvenor House is offering Anatolian cuisine and views over Dubai Marina this New Year’s Eve. Enjoy the festivities with friends and family. There will be a resident DJ and live entertainment setting the atmosphere for the night.
Location Grosvenor House Hotel, Dubai Marina Cost Dh500 minimum spend per person Timings December 31 from 7pm to 3am
Breeze Beach Grill (Palm Jumeirah Views)
On New Year’s Eve, Breeze will offer buffet stations as well as a beach party with a concert set-up, performances by a live DJ, light installations, chart-busting tracks and more that will add to the ambience. Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah is setting the stage for a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration with a firework display and culinary feast across its restaurants.
Location Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh495 including food and soft beverages, Dh895 including food and four hours of unlimited house beverages, Dh350 for kids aged 6 to 12 Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Cafe Belge
Enjoy a Masquerade Party Brunch at Café Belge where you can try their high-end Belgian cuisine, with music, a live band and a mask on to celebrate 2019.
Location Ritz Carlton DIFC Cost Dh495 including food and house beverages, Dh195 for children Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
La Cirque
On New Year’s Eve the French-Italian restaurant will host a five-course dinner of European inspired dishes.
Location Ritz Carlton DIFC Cost Dh495 including food and house beverages, Dh195 for children Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Tap House (Palm Jumeirah Views)
Enjoy a four-course set menu at Tap House. Dinner will be followed by a beach party with a concert set-up, performances by a live DJ, light installations, party tracks and more that will add to the ambience. Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah is setting the stage for a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration with a firework display and culinary feast across its restaurants.
Location Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh555 including food and soft beverages, Dh777 including food and unlimited house beverages, Dh111 for kids aged 6 to 12 Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Under Dh600
Aqua Chill
Aqua Chill is hosting a New Year’s Eve rooftop party at Marriott Al Jaddaf’s for great food, beverages and views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks with a DJ to entertain.
Location Aqua Chill at Marriott Al Jaddaf Cost Dh549 per person including food and house beverages, Dh999 per couple including food and house beverages Timings 6pm to 2am
Stars n Bars
Welcome in the New Year with views of La Mer Beach, Burj Khalifa, and the Downtown Dubai’s Skyline. They will be offering VIP seating on the terrace, as well as indoor dining areas. An evening of bites, beats, and free flowing beverages will take you into 2019. Dinner will include a three course menu and four hours of unlimited beverages
Location La Mer Cost Dh500 per person including food and house beverages indoors, Dh750 per person including food and house beverages and indoor with a view, Dh1,000 per person including food and house beverages and terrace seating Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
RAS Beach Vibes Lounge (Palm Jumeirah Views)
Enjoy the taste of the Caribbean with a set menu. Club vista mare will come together for a beach party with a concert set-up, performances by a live DJ, light installations, chart-busting tracks and more that will add to the ambience. Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah is setting the stage for a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration with a firework display and culinary feast across its restaurants.
Location Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh599 including food and soft beverages, Dh899 including food and unlimited house beverages, Dh1,199 for food and premium beverages including bubbly Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Under Dh700
Dubai Opera (Burj Khalifa Views)
Celebrate with a night of music, dancing and beverages in the building auditorium in the form of a party in the heart of Downtown Dubai, offering a views of Burj Khalifa and the firework display. With live music by Chinua Hawk Band playing a variety of hits from Michael Jackson to Ed Sheeran. As festivities carry on, DJ Said Mrad and DJ C will keep guests up on their feet mixing tunes until 2am. Dress to Impress in Black and White (with a touch of gold to celebrate)
Location Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh700 per person including 4 beverages, food costs extra Timings December 31 from 7pm to 2am
Chill Out Lounge
Have a fun New Year with views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks and Dubai skyline.
Location Viewing Gallery, Marriot Al Jaddaf Cost Dh699 per person including food and house beverages, Dh1,299 per couple including food and house beverages Timings December 31 from 6pm to 2am
QD's
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Dubai’s Creekside venue with a splash of color! Enjoy an evening of glow in the dark themed with UV face painting, and live entertainment alongside our resident DJ from 8pm until 2am.
Location QD’s, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Cost Dh650 for food and house beverages, Dh850 for food and premium beverages and sparkling with priority Creekside seating Timings December 31 from8pm to 2am
The Square New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner
Count down to the New Year in an al fresco location at City Walk. Enjoy the atmosphere of City Walk and dine at three different locations including LIMA Dubai, Toro +KO and Galvin Bistrot and Bar come together to celebrate in style. The evening begins with a bubbly and canapé reception, where guests can enjoy small bites from each restaurant. Dinner will include a four-course feast at their chosen venue. After dinner everyone will move to The Square as DJ Kenny Carpenter gets the party started, with a selection of premium beverages flowing freely all night. After 1am warm croissants and hot drinks will be served
Location City Walk, The Square New Year Gala Dinner Cost Dh650 per person including food and free flowing house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 2am
Ranches Restaurant
Bid farewell to 2018 with your friends and family while appreciating the magnificent views and unique ambience under the stars. Enjoy a selection of beverages and a fantastic celebratory feast as the night is complemented with live DJ, Duo music and fireworks to end the year in style.
Location Arabian Ranches Golf Club Cost Adult Dh695 including food and house beverages, Young Adult Dh445 including food and soft beverages, Child Dh195 Timings December 31 from 8pm to 2am
Kenza
Say cheers to 2018 at Kenzas carnival-themed countdown. With the return of the fireworks display at Burj Khalifa, Kenza Restaurant have a great view of the show. The food buffet will include a salad bar, cheese and cold cuts station, sushi and seafood bar, a live barbecue station and a dessert corner. Guests can dance the night away with a live band playing a medley of upbeat and feel-good tunes.
Location Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai Cost Dh699 including food and house beverages indoors, Dh999 including food and house beverages for premium seats, Dh1,199 including food and house beverages for VIP tables Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Baker-Finch Room
Dress to impress and join this exceptional adult only black-tie gala dinner at the exclusive Baker-Finch Room. Enjoy performances and a spectacle of fireworks. Surrender to the spirit of celebration, spectacular views, a delightful feast and beverages as you prepare to embrace the New Year surrounded by glamour.
Location Arabian Ranches Golf Club Cost Dh695 including food and house beverages Timings December 31 from 7.30pm to 2am
The Courtyard
Count down to the New Year in an alfresco setting at The Courtyard. There will be an extensive buffet selection complemented by beverages in an outdoor setting.
Location Manzil Downtown Cost Dh650 per person including food and soft beverages, Dh999 per person including food and house beverages and a bottle of bubbly Timings December 31 from 8pm to 3am
Mitra
Watch the New Year fireworks light up by the creek from Mitra, an Indian fusion bistro and Dubai’s only floating Indian restaurant. Guests can enjoy a fun evening by the creek with dinner, beverages and music on the house with an exclusive bubbly toast to ring in 2019.
Location Dubai Creek Cost Dh499 per couple indoors including food and soft beverages, Dh599 per couple outdoors including food and soft beverages, Dh899 per couple outdoors including food and house beverages Entry free for children under 5 years Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards
Play Restaurant
Embrace the glamour of The Great Gatsby for Play’s ‘Great New Year’ celebrations. Expect decor, tasty dishes such as ottoro gunkan with 24 carat gold leaf and grilled king crab with lemon butter sauce, accompanied by performances including live singer, violin player and saxophonist. Dress to dazzle, and bring back the splendor of the ‘roaring twenties’.
Location The H Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Cost Dh650 per person for food only, Dh300 additional for house beverages and Dh500 extra for bubbly Timings December 31 from 9pm onwards
Under Dh800
Soho Garden
Bring in 2019 with Soho Garden’s Golden Garden Party. From 8pm till late with three-tier packages starting from Dh799, and the headline act will be announced closer to the date. Add sparkle to your evening and enjoy their golden themed oasis with views of the Burj Khalifa firework display. Dinner guests will receive a complimentary glass of bubbly at midnight.
Location Meydan Hotel Cost Dh799 including unlimited house beverages, Dh999 including unlimited house beverages and a three-course dinner, Dh1,099 including unlimited house beverages, three course dinner and VIP access to Elrow festival
Carluccio’s, The Dubai Mall (Burj Khalifa Views)
Watch see the New Year while celebrating Italian style at Carluccio’s The Dubai Mall. The restaurant will offer a five course meal including Italian truffle burrata with a fresh carnival mix and plum tomatoes with olive oil and fresh basil, a creamy pumpkin soup with parmesan croutons or calamari fritti rings with a smooth lemon mayonnaise to name a few dishes.
Location Dubai Mall Cost Dh799 per person including food and soft beverages, and a festive gift hamper for each table Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Under Dh900
Carine
The French Mediterranean restaurant by the Chef Izu Ani is presenting La Belle Epoque, an exciting New Year’s Eve celebration, where you can enjoy live entertaining piano sessions while you eat and vibe to the the music of DJ Stephane with a splash of fireworks to usher in the New Year.
Location Emirates Golf Club Dubai Cost Dh850 per person minimum spend Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Nineteen
With views of the golf course and the firework display to be seen from the terrace of Nineteen, the Mediterranean restaurant sets aside a Mediterranean inspired menu combined with unique presentation and flavours to compliment this special evening. The four-course set menu will offer white truffles and seafood while a live band plays throughout the evening.
Location Arabian Ranches Golf Club Cost Dh888 including food and sparkling beverages Timings December 31 from 7.30pm to 2am
Under Dh1,000
Maison Assouline (Burj Khalifa Views)
Welcome the New Year with views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Enjoy a four-course ‘Dinner in the Library’ which will include truffle hummus served with crispy flatbread, a delicious veal roll with yellow fin tuna mousse, caviar blinis, quail eggs and roe salmon. The main course includes sea bass with tomato and olive, and marrowbone and saffron risotto. The dinner ends with a signature Sacher tart. You can enjoy dinner on the terrace overlooking the Dubai Fountain.
Location Maison Assouline, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall Cost Dh900 including food and soft beverages for indoor seating, Dh1,500 including food and soft for terrace seating Time from 8pm until late
Cavalli Club
The nightspot will be turned into an intergalactic as you get blasted into space – think, rockets, spaceships and a galaxy far, far away!
Location Fairmont Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Dh900 for women, Dh1,100 for men including house beverages, Dh1,650 including a four curse menu and unlimited beverages Timings December 31 from 9pm to 4am
Ramusake (JBR Views)
Welcome New Year’s Eve with views of the Dubai Eye, JBR Beach and Palm Jumeirah with a special menu prepared for the night. Celebrate outdoors on the terrace or indoors in the cool restaurant.
Location Double Tree by Hilton Cost Dh995 per person including food and house beverages indoors, Dh1295 per person including food and house beverages outdoors, Dh2,500 including food and bubbly Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards
Dh1,000 and more
Five Guys (Burj Khalifa Views)
Burger lovers are invited to join Five Guys on New Year’s Eve at their Dubai Mall branch. Celebrate the big night with unlimited burgers and hotdogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, fries, sodas and milkshakes all enjoying the Burj Khalifa fireworks show. Two seating options are available on the night; Gold and Silver. Those who select the Gold package will be located in the extended seating area on the promenade, specially allocated by The Dubai Mall to provide views of the evening’s event. Gold tickets are priced at Dh1,500 per person. The Silver package gives guests access to the outside terrace area of Five Guy and are priced at Dh1,200 per person. Both packages are inclusive of unlimited orders of Five Guys. The venue will also host entertainment such as a photo booth with props and a media wall for guests to capture their moments. Each guest will leave with a goodie bag which includes a Five Guys branded T-shirt, pen, metal water bottle, ceramic mug and a voucher for a meal for 2, including burgers, fries and beverages.
Location The Dubai Mall Cost Dh1,200 minimum spend for terrace viewing, Dh1,500 minimum spend for Promenade Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Beefbar
This New Year’s Eve, Beefbar Dubai will offer a culinary journey called “Meat Me Mondays”. The themed night will offer fine meats from a VIP menu at Dh1,000 per guest. Live entertainment and surprise performances will liven-up the venue for visitors, and those arriving before 8pm, or booking before 1 December, will be offered a bottle of complimentary French bubbly to sip on throughout the night at the Monte Carlo inspired spot.
Location DIFC, Al Fattan Currency House, Podium Level, Dubai Cost Dh1,000 per person including food and house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 2am
Cipriani (Burj Khalifa Views)
Inspired by Wes Anderson’s motion picture, the theme at Cipriani this year will be incorporated throughout each aspect of the restaurant. The venue will add quaint artefacts and ornate detailing and the Cipriani staff will dress like Gustave’s team too. A live band coming from London will play a large repertoire from vintage to contemporary songs alongside their Socialista resident DJ. Enjoy an a la carte dinner of traditional Italian dishes served with celebratory sparkling grape and crafted beverages.
Location DIFC Cost Dh1,200 per person including food and house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards
Bagatelle
The fab French restaurant will host a lavish evening, full of glamour and everything in between to welcome 2019.To kick-off the celebrations, Clarita De Quiroz will perform with a live piano session. Followed by a live saxophonist and resident DJ Sam Starks. The evening will include an unlimited selection of beverages along with a set menu, that includes some favourites such as pizzetta à la truffle noire, linguini au homard epice, and salade Bagatelle.
Location Fairmont Dubai, Shaikh Zayed Road Cost Dh1,300 per guest (Dh 550 set menu and Dh750 min. spend per guest on beverages) from 10pm and 10.30pm until late, Dh550 per guest for the first seating (beverages based on consumption) for an Early Seating from 7pm to 9pm
Sean Connolly (Burj Khalifa Views)
Get ready to party like it’s 1970, as Sean Connolly at Dubai Opera hosts a 70’s Roller Disco dinner. Dig out your sequins, your hot pants, your gold leggings, and channel your inner Studio 54 starlet. The menu features dishes such as line-caught French sea bass with Scottish scallops and carabineros red prawns, king crab linguine with Amstur royal caviar and popular delights including mushrooms with buffalo ricotta gnocchi and Alba truffles. The evening starts with a welcome beverage on the house from 7pm followed by dinner starting from 8pm. Children are welcome to join the celebrations.
Location Dubai Opera Cost Dh1,500 for indoor seating Dh2,000 for outdoor seating Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
La Petit Maison
If you missed the Cannes party last May, there’s another chance to enjoy some glamour at La Petite Maison Dubai. The French restaurant will host a New Year’s Eve party inspired by the world’s most glamorous film festival. Named Tous Celebres Ici – meaning ‘everyone’s famous here.’ The soiree will offer Mediterranean cuisine. Featuring festival décor and a live DJ until 3am.
Location DIFC Cost Dh1,500 per person minimum spend Timings December 31, from 7pm onwards
Armani/Ristorante (Burj Khalifa Views)
Enjoy seven courses including lobster risotto, slow cooked turbot with white truffles, wagyu tenderloin and a divine golden sugar spun sphere with tonka bean foam and a mandarin crumble.
Location Armani Hotel Burj Khalifa Cost Dh1,500 including food and soft drinks Timings December 31 from 6pm starting with 1-hour complimentary welcome beverages at Armani/Lounge
Huqqa (Burj Khalifa Views)
Huqqa will be offering a four-course dinner menu and direct views of the Burj Khalifa. The popular hangout will present Anatolian Turkish cuisine such as cig kofte, leek pide, macaron balls, tavuk shish kebap, wagyu beef kebap and of course Turkish baklava for dessert. There is also an option of booking the VIP room for a maximum of 10 people for Dh25,000 which will include unlimited shisha, non-alcoholic bubbly, bites, nuts and dessert. The terrace at Huqqa sits directly in front of the Burj Khalifa, so your view of the fireworks show will be uninterrupted.
Location The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue extension Cost Dh1,500 per person including food and soft beverages for indoors, Dh2,500 per person including food and soft beverages for outdoors, Dh25,000 for VIP Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Armani/Amal (Burj Khalifa Views)
Amal will offer a five courses vegetarian and non-veg option, featuring Goan styled lobster, grilled halibut with curry leaves, lamb rogan josh, broccolini and asparagus poriyal and Japanese eggplant in a peanut sesame sauce.
Location Armani Hotel Burj Khalifa Cost Dh1,500 including food and soft drinks Timings December 31 from 6pm starting with one-hour complimentary welcome beverages at Armani/Lounge
Armani/Deli (Burj Khalifa Views)
The menu features wagyu beef carpaccio with forest mushrooms, langoustine risotto with burrata, slow cooked veal with foie gras and a midnight chocolate surprise.
Location Armani Hotel Burj Khalifa Cost Dh1,200 including food and soft drinks Timings December 31 from 6pm starting with one-hour complimentary welcome beverages at Armani/Lounge
Armani/Hashi (Burj Khalifa Views)
They are offering six courses to feast on. Enjoy a starter of botan shrimp, sea urchin and royal Beluga caviar followed by sashimi and tempura, with a wagyu main and special dessert.
Location Armani Hotel Burj Khalifa Cost Dh1,500 including food and soft drinks Timings December 31 from 6pm starting with one-hour complimentary welcome beverages at Armani/Lounge
Armani/Mediterraneo (Burj Khalifa Views)
Will have a seafood bar dedicated to live cooking. Expect some foie gras, lobster, turkey, chestnuts, truffles, oysters, whole Scottish salmon and caviar as well as enough indulgent desserts to keep you full all night.
Location Armani Hotel Burj Khalifa Cost Dh1,200 including food and soft drinks Timings December 31 from 6pm starting with one-hour complimentary welcome beverages at Armani/Lounge
2,000 and more
Fogo de Chao (Burj Khalifa Views)
Toast to the year gone by and welcome 2019 with a Brazilian fiesta, full of colour, flavor and live entertainment with views of the Burj Khalifa Fireworks. Enjoy some of Brazil’s culinary favourites with a Churrasco experience that celebrates the traditions of Brazil.
Location DIFC Cost Dh1,500 per person indoors including meats, Market Table, unlimited soft drinks, house pours, grape, bubbles and desserts all night, Dh2,000 per person outdoors including meats, Market Table, unlimited soft drinks, house pours, grape, bubbles and desserts all night Dh800 for the Bar Package including Free-flowing soft drinks, house pours, grape and bubbles, as well as a selection of Brazilian bites Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards
Brasserie 2.0
Celebrate the end of 2018 with a big buffet full of different dishes from all over the world. Make sure you stop by their dessert buffet, it is one of the best in town.
Location Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa Cost Dh2,100 per person including food and house beverages
Gunaydin Dubai (Burj Khalifa Views)
Enjoy a five course Turkish Dinner this New Year’s Eve with views of the Burj Khalifa Fireworks.
Location Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh2,250 per person including food and house beverages for outdoor seating, Dh1,850 per person including food, house beverages for indoor seating Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Rixos the Palm (Palm Jumeirah Fireworks)
Step back in time with to an era of glamour at the Rixos The Palm Dubai, New Year’s Eve Prohibition Party. Enjoy the buffet and the live performance that will transport back to the 1920s. As midnight strikes the grand fireworks display at the Palm Jumeirah will be in full view,
Location Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh2,500 per person including food and house beverages, Dh1,250 per child including food and soft beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards
The Restaurant (Burj Khalifa Views)
The venue is designed like a mansion with each room made to look like rooms you would find at a home. Dining room, living room, library. They are hosting a special four course dinner with views of the firework show.
Location Address Boulevard Cost Dh2,800 per person including food and house beverages Timings December 31 from 7pm to 3am
Dh3,000 and more
Rockfish (Burj Al Arab Views)
The seafood, beachside restaurants will offer front row seats to the Burj Al Arab fireworks, as well as an eight course set menu with free flowing beverages and a bottle of bubbly to share at midnight. All of the guests can then head to the NYE after party at Shimmers in Mina A Salam.
Location Jumeirah Al Naseem Cost Dh3,800 per person including food, house beverages and a bottle of bubbly to share Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards
Pierchic (Burj Al Arab Views)
The over the water seafood restaurant is offering a Gala dinner with live entertainment and a red carpet. Dinner will include six courses with caviar, white truffle and vintage bubbly. Watch the fireworks of the Burj Al Arab from across the water and celebrate with music. Dress to impress.
Location Al Qasr Hotel, Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh3,500 including food and bubbly, Dh4,500 including food and premium seating with bubbly, Dh5,500 including food and front row seating with bubbly Timings December 31 from 8pm to 12.30am
The Galliard (Burj Khalifa Views)
The Galliard is throwing a ‘Million Dollar Guitar Party’ to ring in 2019. There will be music by live performers as well as a DJ in addition to a 7 course set menu, which will star with assorted Turkish olives and dips on the table followed by cold starters, such as Tuna marine, pastirma, a cheese platter and stuffed mussels, then hot starters which will include a cigborek, stuffed vine leaves and more. The salad and mains will follow, where you can choose from duck confit, beef tenfderloin or piruhi truffle and end your dinner with a chocolate soufflé and a coco sutlac. The Turkish-Mediterranean spot has an up-close view of the Burj Khalifa. The hotspot brings dancing waiters to your night as well.
Locations Address Downtown Cost Dh2,500 indoors including food and house beverages and Dh3,500 outdoor including food and house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards
The Midnight Gala (Burj Al Arab Views)
This New Year’s Eve, celebrate at the Midnight Gala at the Madinat Jumeirah. It will include an open buffet, house beverages and a DJ to set the NYE mood.
Location Dh3,710 per person including food and house beverages, Dh2,340 for children ages 12 to 20 years old Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards
Al Qasr Beach (Burj Al Arab Views)
This is a VIP special evening designed for couples who want to enjoy a private dinner on the beach with front row seats to the Burj Al Arab Fireworks. You have the option of choosing a six course set menu in a private, cabana, tent or a premium white tent. A bottle of bubbles is included.
Location Al Qasr Hotel, Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh7,500 for two people including a six course set menu in private cabana, Dh10,000 including a six course set menu in a private Arabic tent, Dh15,000 including a sex course set menu in a white tent in a premium location Timings December 31 Time upon request