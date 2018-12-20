Burger lovers are invited to join Five Guys on New Year’s Eve at their Dubai Mall branch. Celebrate the big night with unlimited burgers and hotdogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, fries, sodas and milkshakes all enjoying the Burj Khalifa fireworks show. Two seating options are available on the night; Gold and Silver. Those who select the Gold package will be located in the extended seating area on the promenade, specially allocated by The Dubai Mall to provide views of the evening’s event. Gold tickets are priced at Dh1,500 per person. The Silver package gives guests access to the outside terrace area of Five Guy and are priced at Dh1,200 per person. Both packages are inclusive of unlimited orders of Five Guys. The venue will also host entertainment such as a photo booth with props and a media wall for guests to capture their moments. Each guest will leave with a goodie bag which includes a Five Guys branded T-shirt, pen, metal water bottle, ceramic mug and a voucher for a meal for 2, including burgers, fries and beverages.