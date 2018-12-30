Dubai: Thousands of low-income workers will enjoy New Year celebrations by watching the live broadcast of the spectacular laser and fireworks show after authorities installed huge screens at their accommodations, a senior official said on Sunday.
The Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs, in cooperation with Emaar Properties, will install giant screens at the workers accommodations in Al Quoz and Muhaisnah to help workers watch the laser light show and fireworks in Dubai, “We are keen to make the workers happy by broadcasting the show live at their accommodations. We brought celebrations to them rather than they travelling to the crowded areas where celebrations were held,” Major General Obaid Muhair Bin Surour, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai, and Chairman of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai.
Major General Bin Surour, said the initiative, sponsored by Emaar Properties, will entertain thousands of workers in the Muhaisnah and Al Quoz areas as part of the Year of Tolerance — an extension of the Year of Zayed celebrations.
“On the sidelines of this initiative, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai and Beit Al Khair Society will distribute thousands of meals among the workers to mark the Year of Tolerance out of the UAE’s commitment to take the joy of the New Year to all people.
Stressing that the UAE is one of the leading countries in the protection of workers’ rights, Major General Bin Surour said the committee works according to an approach based on protecting the rights of workers and their humanitarian needs and providing a working environment and decent living for them — an approach established by late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and adopted by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“We are delighted that Emaar Properties has participated for the second year in a row in this initiative, which has established itself as a global leader in humanitarian issues and contributed to its support through a number of constructive initiatives,” he said.