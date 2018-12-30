The Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs, in cooperation with Emaar Properties, will install giant screens at the workers accommodations in Al Quoz and Muhaisnah to help workers watch the laser light show and fireworks in Dubai, “We are keen to make the workers happy by broadcasting the show live at their accommodations. We brought celebrations to them rather than they travelling to the crowded areas where celebrations were held,” Major General Obaid Muhair Bin Surour, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai, and Chairman of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai.