Ras Al Khaimah: The much-awaited New Year’s Eve fireworks gala in Ras Al Khaimah is set to win a new ‘Guinness World Records’ title this year for the ‘Longest straight-line fireworks display’.
Preparations are afoot by Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah’s master-developer of freehold projects, which oversees the fireworks show, and Grucci, the fireworks experts, to clinch the record.
The record for the distance is measured in a straight line from the first fireworks station to the last, with every individual station no more than 2km apart and using at least 300kg of fireworks in each station. The display must also be for a minimum of five minutes.
With the new bid, Ras Al Khaimah plans to have the fireworks display go on for 12 minutes. Organisers did not say how many kilometres the show will stretch.
Ras Al Khaimah has added more viewing areas around Al Marjan Island, the flagship master-destination by Marjan, as well as a range of family-oriented activities. Open to the public from 5pm on December 31 and extending to 2am on January 1, the family activities include food trucks, ice cream salons, lemonade corners, band performances, and face painting and inflatable games for children. Stilt walkers, mime artists, and clowns will welcome guests with free balloons to be distributed.
The three new venues to watch the fireworks are located next to Al Hamra Village — Al Shohadah Street, Al Marjan Island, and Al Wasl Street between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village — all with special parking areas.
Ras Al Khaimah had set a Guinness World Records title in 2018 for the ‘Largest aerial firework shell’.