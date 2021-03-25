Late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: A man of great generosity and love for humanity. An advocate of Emirati identity and a strong supporter of education. A man of deep wisdom and insight. A man of reforms and innovation.

These are just some of the tributes that keep pouring in for late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, former Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, who passed away on Wednesday, leaving behind a rich legacy.

Man of humanity and generosity

Major General Ahmad Al Marri

Major General Ahmad Al Marri, Director, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, said: “On Wednesday, the UAE bid farewell to the man of humanity and generosity, who lived through the country’s march and contributed to building its renaissance, during which, he set out a procession full of sincere patriotic work and giving to his people and humanity.”

Loyal supporter

Justice Dr Jamal Al Sumaiti

Justice Dr Jamal Al Sumaiti, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute, added: “The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid belongs to that class of leaders who played a remarkable role in the development of various sectors. We will continue to remember him as a loyal supporter of the younger generation, who took from him the meaning of sincerity and loyalty for the homeland. During his time, many activities flourished and put the UAE on top of other countries in areas such as heavy industries and humanitarian and charity activities. May God have mercy on his soul, and may he be rewarded in Paradise for his good deeds.”

Advocate of Emirati identity

Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmook

Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmook, CEO of Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center (HHC), noted: “Sheikh Hamdan was one of the symbols of our nation. Our generation is a witness to his enduring legacy — which appears on the Emirati currency, being the first UAE Minister of Finance. He has worked on two vital sectors — finance and industry — that helped raised the stature of the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan worked on building the union since its inception, and he went ahead to complete the march until his death. He achieved the goals for which the union was established as he actively promoted our culture and tradition.”

Man of reforms and innovation

Hussain Al Mahmoudi

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), commented: “Sheikh Hamdan has left a string of unmatched legacy of economic reforms and innovation. From the early days of the Union, he worked on building the financial and economic backbone of the UAE by formulating sound and fiscal policies that resulted in the UAE’s sustainable economic and social development. He also promoted innovation and for this we are truly inspired to continue with his legacy as we move the country forward to its next 50 years.”

Remarkable capabilities

Dr Ram Buxani

Dr Ram Buxani, Chairman, ITL-Cosmos Group, said: “Sheikh Hamdan, who contributed to the UAE since 1971, will always be missed for his rare administrative, political and humane capabilities inherited by him from his father Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. His role in Academic awards is indeed remarkable.”

Man of deep wisdom and insight

Dr Jamil Ahmed

Dr Jamil Ahmed, managing director of Prime Health Care Group, said: “The demise of Sheikh Hamdan is being deeply mourned by Emiratis and expatriates alike. A magnanimous persona, an abiding patriot and a man of deep wisdom and insight, Sheikh Hamdan stood for all that is sublime and noble in the Emirati traditions and culture.

Pivotal in UAE’s growth and advancement

Moustafa ElChiati

Moustafa ElChiati, CEO of EFG Hermes UAE Limited, added: “The UAE lost a leader who was pivotal in the growth and advancement of the nation. His years at the helm of the Ministry of Finance will be celebrated for the many significant reforms that supported the economy and drove economic growth to what it is today. A true humanitarian, his philanthropic legacy will forever be remembered. Sincere condolences to the family and the people of the UAE on the sad demise of the deputy ruler.”

True leader

Dr Dhananjay Datar

Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and MD, Al Adil Group, said: “Sheikh Hamdan’s demise is a big loss not only for this region, but to the whole world. He was a very soft-spoken person. He made his mark as a true leader and played a very vital role in the growth and development of Dubai. He was a visionary and put in place multiple measures designed for the growth of Dubai. This is an irreplaceable loss and I express my heartfelt condolences.”

Compassionate to the people

Esam Al Mazroei

Esam Al Mazroei, vice-chairman of Bahri and Mazroei Group, added: “My heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, his family, Dubai and the entire UAE, with the passing of Sheikh Hamdan, who had countless achievements in this country. He showed his love and compassion to the people of his great nation. It is indeed a loss for the nation, where he initiated a stronger system for the public sector organisations that would continue benefitting all residents and the generations to come in future.”

UAE hero

Bader Khamis

Emirati lawyer Bader Khamis said: “The late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid was one of the heroes of the UAE. He left a rich legacy of unforgettable giving and achievements. It always said that the life given to us by God is short, but the memory of a life well spent is eternal and the deceased is an example as his memory will last forever. May God have mercy on Sheikh Hamdan and reward him in Heaven for what he offered to his country and its people. May God reward him in Paradise for his good deeds.”

Great friend to all

Dr Navin Kapoor

Dr Navin Kapoor, owner and managing director of Xpertize United Dubai, added: “We have lost a statesman, our longest-serving Cabinet minister and above all a great friend to all UAE residents. I have lived in this beautiful country for almost four decades and have known Sheikh Hamdan for almost two decades. He was very supportive of Indian business community and on several occasions, met our delegation and gave us useful advice. May Allah grant him choicest place in Jannatul Firdous and give his family and all near and dear one strength to bear this great loss.”

Remembered for humility