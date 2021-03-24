Dubai: Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has mourned the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away today.
“With hearts full of faith in Allah’s destiny, Sheikh Hamdan, a nation’s great symbol, who dedicated his entire life, efforts and time to serving the nation and raising its status, has departed our world to the world of truth, but his rich legacy will remain forever reminding us of his great achievements in serving his nation and citizens,” Sheikha Hind said.