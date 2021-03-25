1 of 10
Meydan Racecourse was at its glimmering best on Thursday ahead of the biggest day on the racing calendar.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The final preparations were in full flow from first thing in the morning at Dubai's flagship track.
Image Credit: Virenda Saklani/Gulf News
Workers were out in force to make sure Meydan was in pristine condition ahead of Saturday's Dubai World Cup night.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
There were still a few signs of the coronavirus pandemic that forced the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the racing extravaganza.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
But it was full steam ahead this week as the UAE got set for the epic nine-race card.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The highlight on Saturday will be the $12 million Dubai World Cup, in which 14 of the world's top horses will go for glory in the biggest race on offer.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
So it was all hands to the pump to make sure everything was in order, with the eyes of the racing world on Dubai.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The turf track was given a generous watering to keep the grass in perfect condition.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
While the dirt track was furrowed over and over to ensure a smooth trip for the many hopefuls come Saturday.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
And the workers - as ever - had Meydan spotless and ready for its big night.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News