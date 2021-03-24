Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has penned a poem paying rich tributes to his brother, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away today.
In a heart-touching Nabati poem, combining classical Arabic and elements of the local dialect, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the qualities of his brother, describing him as his best friend and supporter, who has always supported him with his wise opinions.
Layered with multiple deep meanings, the poem, full of love and respect, Sheikh Mohammed hailed the unique traits of his late brother Hamdan who served and contributed greatly to the nation.
Narrating the deeply rooted bond binding him with his late brother, Sheikh Mohammed depicted the endless support he had always received from Sheikh Hamdan.
Describing the departure of his brother as a great loss to the nation, “Our nation bears witness that you have accomplished your mission…. It is with faithful and dedicated men like you nations rise up…. men who have a purpose and determination.”
Sheikh Mohammed ended his poem by saying: “Your legacy will remain as you will never be forgotten….and your name will be immortal to the Doomsday.”
Sheikh Mohammed is known as an avid poet and frequently shares his work online.
Nabati poetry stems from the Gulf region and is written using local dialect, rather than classical Arabic. Nabati poetry is very popular in the UAE and greater Gulf region.