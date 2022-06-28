Dubai: Dubai Police have confiscated more than 400 bicycles for breaking the traffic law.
Officials said last Wednesday that the bikes seized during sweeps of the Naif area included electric scooters.
Many of the offences related to cycling outside designated lanes and riding in the opposite direction to the flow of traffic.
Brigadier Tarik Tahlak, the Director of Naif Police Station, said some cyclists were responsible for traffic accidents and endangered the lives of other road users.
“More police patrols are present in Naif to protect the lives of road users. Bikes were confiscated for various reasons, such as locking the bicycle to traffic lightposts and signs and driving against the traffic flow,” Brig. Tahlak said. He urged all cyclists to adhere to traffic laws and wear protective gear such as helmets.