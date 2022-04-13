Dubai: A man has been sentenced to three months in jail for using the Emirates ID and driving license of his friend’s wife to register a car under her name without her knowledge, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard.
According to official records, the defendant couldn’t buy a new vehicle due to accumulated traffic fines. He bought another car and used the woman’s documents and forged her signature to register the new car.
The victim claimed that she received an email from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) that a vehicle has been registered under her name.
“I didn’t buy any vehicle or register any car under my name. I contacted the authority who checked the details and found that the defendant registered the vehicle using my Emirates ID and driving license,” said the victim in official records.
She reported the incident to Al Rashidiya police station.
The defendant claimed that he saw an online advertisement about a car for Dh8,000. He tried to register the vehicle under his name but failed due to accumulated traffic fines. The defendant alleged that his friend told him that he can register the car under his wife’s name.
He claimed that after obtaining a copy of the documents, he went with the car owner to complete the registration.
‘She is waiting outside’
The employee in the registration centre testified the defendant presented a copy of the documents and told her that the woman is waiting outside the centre.
The defendant had forged the signature and the employee completed the transaction.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with misusing official documents and forgery. He was sentenced to three months in jail to be followed by deportation.