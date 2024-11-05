Key messages from the campaign include:

Always take your belongings with you or hide them out of sight.

Never leave the engine running when you’re not in the car, even for a few minutes, and never leave your keys inside the vehicle.

Keep spare keys in a safe place, away from the vehicle.

Double-check that your vehicle is locked and that no windows are left open.

Opt for parking spots that are visible, well-lit, and preferably equipped with surveillance cameras.

Equip your vehicle with an alarm system for added security.

Negligence

Ras Al Khaimah Police have also warned against the dangers of negligence, emphasising that leaving vehicles unlocked or unprotected, or failing to take basic security measures, increases the risk of theft.

They strongly advise those travelling or leaving the country to store their vehicles with family or friends for added protection.