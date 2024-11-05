Abu Dhabi: Residents are being warned against falling victim to blackmail online, also known as cyber extortion, in a new awareness campaign launched by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD).

The campaign includes a video, released today (Tuesday), based on psychological and social studies conducted by a team of legal and social experts specialising in cybercrime, blackmail, and threats.

Emotional toll of blackmail

The video states: “We sometimes notice that certain people around us suddenly show signs of anxiety and stress, begin to isolate themselves, avoid social interactions with friends and relatives, and refrain from participating in gatherings. Not only that, but some even avoid forming new social relationships. We also observe that they display certain behaviours indicating distress, possibly stemming from a traumatic incident or an experience they endured. Gradually, these individuals may exhibit signs of anger, aggression, and a desire for revenge, with some developing suicidal tendencies. Without a doubt, these are among the major psychological impacts of cyber extortion.”

Last month, in October, ADJD had warned of main tactics that cybercriminals use to threaten and extort their victims online, based on its survey to measure public awareness of cyber extortion crimes.

Two-month campaign

On Tuesday, the latest video was shared on ADJD’s social media channels to complement a two-month campaign against electronic blackmail launched by the Department’s Masouliya (Responsibility) Centre recently. The campaign will cover proper responses residents can take to counter blackmailing attempts and introduce confidential reporting channels.

The awareness drive aligns with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote a legal culture among community members.

Up to 10 years in jail, Dh500,000 fine

Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes stipulates a penalty of imprisonment for up to two years and a fine ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh500,000, or either of these penalties, for anyone who extorts or threatens another person to compel them to perform or refrain from an act using an information network or any form of information technology.

If the threat involves committing a crime or harming the person’s honour or reputation and includes an explicit or implied demand to perform or refrain from an act, the penalty is increased to imprisonment for up to 10 years.

What is blackmail?

Blackmail involves a person threatening another to compel them to perform or refrain from a certain act, under the threat of disclosing secrets or information that may harm the victim. There is no single motive for blackmail; the objectives vary from case to case. For some, the goal is financial, seeking money, while others may require the victim to perform specific actions. In other cases, the motives may be emotional or psychological.

A conviction for blackmail under UAE law requires the presence of four elements:

1. Threat: Compelling the victim to act or refrain from acting, causing personal, professional, or public harm. Threats can take various forms, whether verbal, in behavior, in-person, or electronic.

2. Demand for benefit: The blackmailer requests a service, action, or money in exchange for not carrying out the threat.

3. Criminal intent: The blackmailer has a genuine intention to follow through on the threat if their demand is not met.