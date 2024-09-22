Earthquake
A 1.2 Magnitude Earthquake is recorded in Al Raheeb – Dibba Al Fujairah. Image Credit: File

The UAE recorded an earthquake of magnitude 1.2 on Sunday, according to the National Seismic Network stations of the National Center of Meteorology.

The quake was reported in the Al Raheeb area in Dibba Al Fujairah at 10.27pm.