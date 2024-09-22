The UAE recorded an earthquake of magnitude 1.2 on Sunday, according to the National Seismic Network stations of the National Center of Meteorology.
The quake was reported in the Al Raheeb area in Dibba Al Fujairah at 10.27pm.
