Al Marzooqi sisters Shamma and Maryam with 'Amna' -- the Dubai Police mascot. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Two Emirati sisters, Shamma and Maryam Al Marzooqi, had their dreams fulfilled — thanks to Dubai Police. The duo was taken on a joyride around Dubai on one of the police patrol supercars.

Dubai Police officers also congratulated the girls for obtaining educational awards and presented them with gifts and certificates of appreciation. Shamma had won the His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance while Maryam received the Emirates Award in the third cycle of Distinguished Student Category.

The Al Marzooqi sisters said they were extremely delighted to receive members from the police force at their home. They also learned how police officers work and how police patrols operate as they rode in one of the luxury vehicles from Dubai Police’s fleet.

A delegation from the Security Awareness Department at General Department of Community Happiness in Dubai Police coordinated the surprise visit with Al Muraqqabat Police Station. The delegation included a team from the Security Awareness Department, headed by First Lieutenant Khaled Saqr Al-Hai, along with Sergeant Manal Al-Gohary from the ‘Schools Security’ initiative at Al Muraqqabat Police Station. Amna, the Dubai Police mascot, was also part of the visiting team.

Luxury fleet

Earlier this week, a Toyota 2021 GR Supra was added to Dubai Police’s elite fleet. The supercar can reach speeds of 100km/hr in just 4.1 seconds, with an electronically capped top speed of 250km/hr. Dubai Police are known for supercars, including Aston Martins, Maserati GranTurismos, Lamborghinis, Bentleys and a Dhs1.2 million Rolls-Royce Wraith.