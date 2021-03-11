RTA announced on Thursday that it had launched an update to its ‘Read with RTA’ app and was offering two million nol Plus points to riders of public transport. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Commuters who are also avid readers stand to win two million nol Plus points from a competition launched by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) during the Reading Month.

RTA announced on Thursday that it had launched an update to its ‘Read with RTA’ app and was offering two million nol Plus points to riders of public transport. The RTA, in collaboration with Serco Middle East, will give away prizes this month to the most frequent users of ‘Read with RTA’ app and participants in reading activities via RTA’s social medial channels, as well as children taking part in virtual workshops.

The transport authority in Dubai has also launched initiatives under the theme ‘My Family Reads’, aimed at promoting the culture of reading among RTA employees and their families.

Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, said: “This Reading Month (March) is an occasion through which we demonstrate our efforts to encourage employees to read. The theme of this year’s Reading Month (My Family Reads) is a positive development through which we seek to double our efforts to spread the culture of knowledge among families of RTA employees. RTA is also committed to encouraging public transport riders to read through the Reading with RTA’ app.”

She further said: “RTA has released a new edition of Read with RTA app, which comes with more than 600 new knowledge contents such as bilingual (Arabic and English) online books, audiobooks, videos and articles. Surfers can upload all publications of the RTA, such as Al Masar magazine and Salama magazine. An online link was added to enable readers to read several newspapers and magazines. RTA will reward readers with two million nol Plus points, which renders reading a treasured benefit.”

Learn and earn points

Al Mehrizi said the nol Plus system — associated with nol cards — saves money in the form of points that can be redeemed for free transportation aboard RTA’s mass transit modes. The points can also be used to pay for purchases at around 12,000 approved outlets, aside from getting free entry to Etihad Museum and public parks across Dubai.

“For the sixth year in a row, RTA is running the Reading Advisor initiative that seeks to transfer knowledge and encourage employees to read. The gathering will discuss topics about the importance of reading. The RTA will also hold a virtual workshop under the theme ‘Help Me To Read’ to educate orphaned children and those from disadvantaged families. The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with Rawafid Center for Development and Education and the Red Crescent Society,” Al Mehrizi noted.