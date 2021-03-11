Abu Dhabi: A new technical inspection centre for heavy vehicles has opened in Abu Dhabi’s Al Faya area.
The centre is managed by Abu Dhabi Police and Emirates Transportation Company, and its opening is a part of a plan to upgrade and develop service provider centres in different parts of the emirate. The centre will operate from 7am to 10pm on weekdays (Sunday to Thursday).
Major General Ahmed Al Mahiri, director of Abu Dhabi Police Central Operations, said the inspection centre will provide advanced services for motorists.
The centre will reduce the time taken by heavy vehicle motorists and owners to complete inspection and registration procedures, said Colonel Mohammad Al Amri, Director of Drivers Licensing and Mechanism at Abu Dhabi Police. The new centre will provide registration services and licensing renewal procedures, and its premises will enable physical distancing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At least four other centres in the emirate offer heavy vehicle inspection services, with two located in Abu Dhabi city, one in Al Ain’s Mazyad area and one in Al Dhafra.