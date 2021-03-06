The upgraded Satwa bus station. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the construction of two model bus stations at Oud Metha and Al Satwa. The stations feature unique designs that form a blend of creative and practical solutions to engineering designs and a new concept of mass transit systems.

“The construction of stations for public bus riders complements RTA’s efforts to upgrade public transport infrastructure. The role of the new stations goes beyond the prevailing concept of commuting passengers to encompass the offering of integrated services for passengers such as retail outlets, service points, offices and others,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

Oud Metha Station

The Oud Metha Station serves numerous bus routes including the two routes from Dubai Mall and the International City.

Oud Metha Station spans an area of 9,640 square metres. It is located close to Oud Metha Metro Station, schools, community clubs and offices. The station serves numerous bus routes including the two routes from Dubai Mall and the International City. The building comprises a ground floor and three floors in addition to a rooftop car parking. The average number of riders using the station is expected to reach 10,000 riders per day.

The station has nine operational parking bays for buses, 11 parking slots for out-of-service buses, and 350 parking for vehicles. The station has a pickup and drop-off point, parking for waiting/standby buses, and parking spaces for taxis, employees, visitors as well as bike racks.

Al Satwa Station

Al Satwa station covers an area of 11,912 square metres and comprises a ground floor, one floor and rooftop parking. The design of the station is tailored to enhance the integration with public transit means in the area. It has a parking space for buses, taxis and private vehicles. It can accommodate 7,800 riders per day; which is expandable in future to 15,000 riders per day. The station has a pickup and drop-off point, parking for waiting and standby buses, parking for taxis, staff and visitors as well as bike racks.

The design of the Satwa bus station is tailored to enhance the integration with public transit means in the area.

RTA has recently opened four bus stations: Al Jafiliya, Al Ghubaiba, Etisalat and the Union. Al Ghubaiba Bus Station comprises six buildings with an area of 2,452 square metres and a capacity to serve 15,000 daily riders per day. Al Jafilya Bus Station has a building for the station and a multilevel building comprising of a ground floor, two levels and rooftop car parking. The built area spans 19,000 square metres and the station can serve 7,000 daily riders.