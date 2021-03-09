The RTA has introduced new bus routes and enhanced others to meet commuter demand. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Two new bus routes in Dubai will be introduced from Wednesday, March 10, while one route will be cancelled and some will be rerouted to improve services, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

“Route 5 and 6 — the two new bus routes will serve the central business districts of Deira and Bur Dubai. The planning of such routes was based on the growing demand as well as urbanisation and demographics of the areas,” the RTA said.

From Wednesday, buses on Route 5 will start plying from Abu Hail Metro Station to Al Khaleej Street (opposite of Gold Souq Bus Station) via Union Metro Station and Baniyas Street. This route primarily serves all stops previously served by the cancelled Route C07 in Deira.

Route 6, meanwhile, will cover the commute between Al Ghubaiba Bus Station and the Dubai Healthcare City via the newly-opened dedicated bus lane of Khalid Bin Waleed Street and Oud Metha Bus Station. This route, too, will serve all areas previously served by cancelled Route C07 in Bur Dubai.

Improved bus routes

The RTA has also announced changes in other bus routes. Route C07 will be cancelled and passengers using it are advised to use the alternative Bus Routes 5 and 6. Route 28, which starts from Dubai Mall and terminates at Lamcy Plaza, will now terminate at the newly-constructed Oud Metha Bus Station.

Route 367 from Etisalat Metro station will pass through Al Rashidiya, Al Warqaa, International City, Dubai Academic City and Dubai Silicon Oasis. It will be rerouted to pass inside the Mirdif area in the direction of Mirdif City Centre due to road networks.

Moreover, Route C18, which starts from Sheikh Rashid Colony, will now terminate at Oud Metha Bus Station instead of Lamcy Plaza. Route F03, from Rashidiya to Mirdif, has been rerouted inside Mirdiff to serve additional areas.