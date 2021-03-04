1 of 9
Focused and on target, Emirati women hit the mark at Fazza Championship for Shooting – Saktoun (UAE nationals). Fatima Hilal Al Kaabi was crowned the champion in the Women's category, while 17-year old Amna Hassan Bin Shahdoor grabbed first place in the Juniors category. Above, Fatima Hilal Al Kaabi, winner of the women's category.
Image Credit: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center
Organised by the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC), the competition was held at Fazza Shooting Range in Al Ruwayyah. Above, Fatima Al Shamsi in action.
Image Credit: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center
Al-Kaabi, who works at the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, showed her composure and achieved the highest score in the Women’s category with 79 points. She was followed closely by Fakhera Abdullah Al-Deri with 78 points, while Aisha Saif Al-Deri came in third place with 76 points. Above, Amna Hashim during her participation in the competition.
Image Credit: WAM
In the Juniors category, Amna Bin Shahdoor scored 76 points to clinch first place. Najla Saeed Al Ahbabi came in second place with 70 points and Fatima Khaled Al Menhali in third place with the same score but with more attempts. The winners were crowned by Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmook, CEO of HHC; Brigadier Mohammed Obaid Al Muhairi, Head of the Fazza Shooting Committee- Saktoun; and Lieutenant Colonel Khalifa Obaid Al Suwaidi, deputy in charge of the organising committee.
Image Credit: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center
Al Muhairi announced the committee decided to honour and allocate financial rewards to all the top 20 winners in the women's competition. He noted that the number of participants this year has been very encouraging and they have shown their determination to improve their skills in shooting. Above Sheikha Al Deri during the Fazza Championship for Shooting.
Image Credit: WAM
The other winners and participants also gave positive feedback. Aisha Saif Al-Deri who finished in third place said: “I started Saktoun shooting as a hobby in 2019 but over the years and by participating in different events, I have harnessed my skills and I am thankful for a wonderful finish in this year’s competition. I am from Al Ain and I thank my brothers who have been helping and supporting me in this wonderful heritage sport.
Image Credit: WAM
Contestant Hanadi Al Kabouri
Image Credit: WAM
Salma Al Housani at the women's finals.
Image Credit: WAM
The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center is the foremost resource and the most credible reference on the conservation and propagation of national heritage in the United Arab Emirates. Above, Afra Al Badi title holder of the Open Championship.
Image Credit: WAM