Dubai: Around 20,000 taxi and bus drivers in Dubai have completed their COVID-19 vaccination, following a campaign initiated by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).
The vaccination drive is now targeting employees of various agencies at RTA, the authority announced on Wednesday.
“RTA renews its commitment to the health and safety of employees, especially those in the first line of defence dealing directly with the public,” said Nada Jasim, Director of Safety, Risk, Regulation and Planning at RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector.
“RTA kicked off the campaign by alerting employees and encouraging them to take the vaccine shots provided at specialist health centres. Mass messages were broadcast to employees via RTA’s internal media channels, urging them to take the vaccine during these exceptional times. RTA sorted employees who have completed the vaccination per sectors and agencies,” Jasim added.
40,000 vaccination shots
According to the RTA, around 40,000 vaccination shots have been provided for various categories of employees, including drivers, front-end staff, Metro and tram operators, parking inspectors and all employees, along with their interested family members. The campaign also covered outsourced employees, school bus drivers, bike delivery riders and limo drivers.
The RTA prepared two internal vaccination centres in collaboration with DHA. One centre catered to taxi and bus drivers from January 19, 2021, to March 2021. The other centre catered to other RTA employees on February 3.
The second phase of vaccination to employees and families will begin next month. “Each centre has been fitted with 30 counters to vaccinate 1,200-1,500 people a day or 150 people an hour. All precautionary measures have been taken at the centre, including physical distancing,” noted Jasim.