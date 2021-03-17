Abu Dhabi: A further 2,051 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight more fatalities reported in the UAE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Wednesday.
This takes the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 432,364, and death toll to 1,414.
The new cases, all of whom are in stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were detected after 236,988 PCR tests were conducted across the country.
An additional 2,741 people had fully recovered in the last 24 hours, shooting up overall recoveries to 413,477.
The ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
It urged community members to cooperate with health authorities and abide by precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure public safety.