Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has begun the issuance of electronic premarital certificates. It is mandatory for couples to undergo a premarital health examination to screen for certain genetic and infectious diseases.

At DHA, the screening is available across primary health care centres. After the screening, DHA provides a premarital certificate electronically. The move has cut down processes from 12 to just three simple steps.

DHA has moved it one step further by linking the electronic premarital certificate with Dubai Courts to provide customers with added convenience; reduce waiting time and enhance overall efficiencies. The Dubai Health Authority recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Courts in this regard with an overall mandate of electronically linking certificates and processes.

The MoU was signed between Dr Manal Taryam, CEO of Primary Healthcare Sector at the DHA, and Mohamed Ahmed Youssef Al Obaidly, CEO of the Case Management Sector at Dubai Courts, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

Dr Taryam said: “The MoU aims to foster cooperation and coordination between the government entities in Dubai. We look forward to collaborating and developing joint operations and services, especially digital services, to improve the customer journey in line with Dubai paperless strategy and to enhance the quality of life index.”

Dubai vision

Al Obaidly said that the agreement was in line with Dubai’s vision of making the emirate the smartest, most efficient and integrated city in the world in terms of linking government services provided to customers. He added that the department was keen to enhance its continuous efforts to provide the best electronic and smart services to its partners and customers.