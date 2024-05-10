In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the world was reeling under the weight of uncertainty, 22-year-old entrepreneur, Araj Hassan had a vision — a vision to nourish bodies and minds amidst chaos. As a result, VMeals — a beam of health and well-being through a crisis — was born in 2020. We set out on this adventure with the goal of giving everyone access to healthy nutrition.

With over a million meals served and counting, VMeals has established itself as a trusted and high-quality brand in less than four years. However, our tale is about more than simply statistics — it’s about meeting a critical need in the community.

In a bustling metropolis like Dubai, where dining out is a way of life, convenience often trumps health. The statistics speak volumes — a 61 per cent surge in dining out, coupled with poor dietary choices, contributes to alarming rates of cardiovascular disease, claiming one in three lives. The abundance of fast-food chains and high-calorie temptations further exacerbate the situation, leading to a decline in overall health. VMeals aims to tackle this issue by offering a variety of meal plans in Dubai, promoting health, and embracing the utmost transparency.

VMeals is not just a meal plan company. It is a lifestyle culinary movement that aims to redefine nutrition and change how the UAE eats by combining the science of food with culinary excellence — paired with a robust tech ecosystem to ensure customer satisfaction is the highest priority. The essence of the business is to promote health and embrace utmost transparency. Hence, every meal is macronutrient and calorie calculated in a variety of different meal plans that include vegetarian, vegan, keto, gluten-free and dairy-free, Indian fusion and more!

It also doesn’t stop here, as all of these diets are offered in different portion sizes that fit individual needs, whether their concern is weight loss, putting on muscle, or just eating healthier generally.

Here are a few tips that can help you:

Stay consistent - The secret to getting results is consistency. Instead of aiming for perfection, try to routinely make healthier decisions.

Cut down on sugar - Avoid consuming refined sugar, instead opt for natural sweeteners like honey, stevia or maple syrup.

Hydration - Don’t underestimate the power of hydration — it plays a key role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Make sure to drink 2 litres of water daily and incorporate hydrating foods like watermelon and cucumber into your diet.

Natural nutrition - Although supplements have become convenient and are available in numerous flavours, nutrients will always be absorbed better naturally. So make sure that you have sufficient intake of natural ingredients.

Portion control - Practice portion control by determining which calorie range best suits your fitness requirements and then follow it mindfully.