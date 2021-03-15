Dubai: Thirteen Abra operators at Dubai Creek received offence tickets, following a three-day inspection conducted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
“The campaign was part of RTA’s strategy to verify the compliance with the applicable regulations governing marine transport in Dubai,” said Saeed Al Balooshi, director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.
He noted: “During the inspections, which were coordinated with RTA’s Marine Transport Department and the Dubai Maritime City Authority, we conducted 290 inspections targeting abra operators at Dubai Creek. The inspections resulted in issuing 13 offence tickets against marine transport operators – nine of them were related to the cleanliness and maintenance of abras. Others were for the lack of safety and navigation equipment, lack of compliance with proper berthing at the marina, collection of fares in transit and the lack of protection of environmental safety and riders.”
Al Balooshi said the inspections focused on the safety and security equipment onboard, health precautionary measures to protect against COVID-19, validity of driving permits, and related licensing issues.
“Inspectors also verified the exhaust emissions degrading the environmental safety, and sensitised riders about the importance of compliance with the preventive measures as well as observing the proper means of using marine transit means,” he added.