Dubai: A total of 100 special licensing plates of two, three, four and five digits, including fancy number plates AA 66 and I 70, are on offer at the upcoming 106th open auction by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The RTA announced on Thursday that registration of bidders will start on Sunday, March 21. Plates on offer bear codes AA - I- K - L -M - N - O - P - Q - R - S - T - U - V – W - X - Y - Z.
Interested bidders can register for the auction either online via RTA website (www.rta.ae), Dubai Drive App, or at RTA Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.
RTA noted seats are limited and priority will be given to bidders. Pre-registration for the auction is advised. However, registration will also be available at the bidding hall.
To ensure the health and safety of the public, RTA said it will take all precautionary health measures at the auction venue, in cooperation with the hotel management. Participants at the auction are also advised to observe safety precautions applicable in the UAE.
Notes to bidders
The RTA said the selling of number plates is subject to a five per cent VAT (value-added tax). Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai and must deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders must also pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120 at the RTA customer happiness centres. They can pay via credit cards or RTA’s website and Dubai Drive App.