Question: Three years ago, I gave someone a sum of money to establish a limited liability company, but it has now become clear to me that my name is not in the Memorandum of Association, and the company is currently making profits and has a name in the market. I asked the partners to add my name to the Memorandum of Association, in addition to giving me my share of the profit for three years, but they refused and only offered to return the amount that I paid. What is the appropriate course of action for me to get my name added to the Memorandum of Association and getting a share of the profit?