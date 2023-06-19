1. Flying from RAK comes with savings for Indian expats
This summer, as UAE-India rates soar, Ras Al Khaimah provides cost saving options
2. How ‘locust zapper’ girl from Al Ain aced India’s NEET medical exam
She cracked highly competitive entrance exam taken by 2m students with 99.97 percentile
3. Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE announces private sector holidays
The four days would be paid holidays for all workers in private sector
4. Saudi Arabia declares Eid Al Adha 2023
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that June 19, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah.
5. Saudi man offers free rides to Hajj pilgrims
Volunteer transports the faithful on long journey from a border town to Mecca