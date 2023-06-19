1. Flying from RAK comes with savings for Indian expats

This summer, as UAE-India rates soar, Ras Al Khaimah provides cost saving options

Read more ➜

2. How ‘locust zapper’ girl from Al Ain aced India’s NEET medical exam

She cracked highly competitive entrance exam taken by 2m students with 99.97 percentile

Read more ➜

3. Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE announces private sector holidays

The four days would be paid holidays for all workers in private sector

Read more ➜

4. Saudi Arabia declares Eid Al Adha 2023

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that June 19, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah.

Read more ➜

5. Saudi man offers free rides to Hajj pilgrims

Volunteer transports the faithful on long journey from a border town to Mecca

Read more ➜