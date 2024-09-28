Dubai: The Dubai Police marine rescue teams handled 10 maritime rescue incidents and 78 collisions involving vessels in the first half of 2024, it was revealed on Friday.

Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, director of the Ports Police Station, said the force is constantly developing specialised teams and equipping them with the latest technologies such as advanced rescue tools, fast boats, and cutting-edge GPS devices to ensure the safety of individuals at sea and strengthen security along the beaches.

Intensive training

“The teams undergo regular training in the most up-to-date rescue techniques and emergency response procedures,” he added.

Brig Al Suwaidi said the marine rescue teams handled 10 rescue operations, responded to 78 maritime collisions, and recorded 272 maritime violations in the first half of this year.

He added that the marine security and rescue teams’ training includes simulations of emergency scenarios and response drills. “This training is conducted in collaboration with both internal and external partners, including the Dubai Police Air Wing, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the Marine Fire and Rescue Department of Dubai Civil Defense General Command, and various strategic partners.”

Emergency response

Meanwhile, Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Deputy Director of the Ports Police Station, explained that the Station consists of several sections that collaborate closely to maintain maritime security in Dubai, monitor coastal navigation, and align with Dubai Police’s strategic objectives. “This collaboration ensures a safe and resilient environment that enhances community well-being while enabling prompt responses to crises and disasters,” he said.

He also mentioned that the Facilities Security Section conducted 12 field inspections, which identified seven areas of concern that require targeted adjustments by relevant entities per laws and regulations.

Campaigns and initiatives