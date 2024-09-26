Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to roll out the 'Winter Seasonal Network' operational schedule for its maritime transport services. This innovative initiative leverages big data to analyse daily passenger trends, allowing for trip timetables and service frequencies to be aligned with seasonal demands and events.

The initiative encompasses all maritime transport services, including the Dubai Ferry, Abras, and Dubai Water Taxi. Operational timings will be adjusted to meet the needs of residents, tourists, and visitors throughout the year. Schedules will be updated in collaboration with the Business Development and Planning Department at the Public Transport Agency.

The seasonal maritime transport network will exemplify corporate agility and operational efficiency, with adaptable schedules and precise timetables that adhere to top international industry standards.

Key features of the 'Winter Seasonal Network' include:

Data-Driven Optimization: Leveraging big data to analyze passenger patterns, revenues, and occupancy rates.

Seasonal Adaptability: Tailoring operational schedules to match seasonal demands and events.

Enhanced Efficiency: Improving operational efficiency through predictive analytics and flexible scheduling.

Customer-Centric Approach: Prioritising customer needs and ensuring sustainable service delivery.

RTA’s winter plan utilises big data to gather insights related to marine transport, including passenger numbers, revenue, and occupancy rates. This information enhances service development efforts and significantly boosts network efficiency.

By analysing passenger patterns, the initiative provides flexibility in planning and implementing the seasonal maritime network. The operational methodology incorporates predictive analytics to evaluate network data and assess the effects of changes in schedules and trip frequencies on passenger numbers and revenues.

The project involves developing internal algorithms, processing big data from various sources, and creating a flexible operational plan for the marine transport network. This plan will help align future operations with customer needs and forecast passenger trends in the sector.