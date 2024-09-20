Dubai: A motorist driving at a dangerous speed of 220km/h on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road has been apprehended by the Dubai Police.

The General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police has arrested a driver and impounded his vehicle after he was caught driving recklessly at a speed exceeding 220 km/h, putting his life and the lives of other road users in danger.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic, stated that during a routine patrol early Wednesday morning, officers noticed a vehicle being driven at an extreme speed.

"Despite efforts to signal the driver to stop using lights and verbal warnings, he accelerated further, surpassing 220km/h and creating a dangerous situation for himself and others on the road," Al Mazrouei said.

He further explained that additional patrol units were deployed to safely secure the road and bring the vehicle to a halt. The car was impounded, and the driver was taken into custody and transferred to the police station for legal proceedings.

Al Mazrouei highlighted that Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment slaps reckless drivers with a fine of Dh50,000 against the impounded vehicle's release.

He warned motorists against reckless and dangerous driving, noting that the law takes strict measures against individuals who drive in a way that endangers their own lives, others' safety, or the condition of the road.

"Offenders face vehicle impoundment and serious legal action," he cautioned.