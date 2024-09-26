ADAFSA clarified that the food control report indicated that the administrative closure decision against the establishment was due to its violation of food safety regulations. This was specifically because of repeated high-risk violations that directly impact food safety, along with the establishment’s failure to take effective corrective actions to address these violations.

Three violations were issued and a warning of administrative closure was given to the establishment. The violations included inadequate separation of sinks during use, improper storage, lack of temperature records for refrigerators and freezers, and uncovered ready-to-eat food .

The authority also affirmed that the closure decision will remain in effect as long as its causes exist. The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation and fulfilling all the necessary requirements.

In addition, ADAFSA highlighted that the closure and the identification of observed violations are part of ongoing inspection efforts to strengthen the food safety system in Abu Dhabi. All types of establishments and food products are subject to periodic inspections by ADAFSA’s inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest food safety standards.