Dubai: As UAE to India tickets shoot past Dh3,000 on average early into the Summer season, more Indian expats are catching their flights from Ras Al Khaimah to save on costs. Even if it means the journey will be longer as it involves a transit through Muscat.

Flights via Muscat from Ras Al Khaimah offers expat Indians a 10-15 per cent lower rate compared to direct flights to India from Dubai or Sharjah. “This alternative proves especially beneficial for those who had made forward bookings with Go Air (the budget Indian carrier that’s still grounded because of financial issues),” said Afi Ahmed, Managing Director of Smart Travels.

“Due to the surge in summer-time fares after May 15, many travellers had to rearrange their plans, leading them to consider this transit option through Muscat.”

Here’s how the rates are looking

Direct Dubai-to-Chennai flights, for instance, are priced at Dh 4,095 (on Emirates) for July 1 to August 15 travel. However, a layover in Muscat can bring the fare down to Dh2,435 (on Oman Air) or Dh2,505 (flying Gulf Air).

“While it brings up the travel time to six hours compared to the four hours needed on a direct Dubai-to-Chennai flight, residents are willing to make an exception to save on costs,” said Ahmed.

Fares on the UAE-India sector have gone up 10-12% compared to last year, and this is across the board. - Mehar Sawlani, Director of Sales at Richmond Gulf Tourism

Fly to Mumbai, then catch another flight

Additionally, cost-conscious Indian expats are considering other economical travel choices, such as flying from UAE to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Then they book domestic flights from these cities to their final destinations, allowing for potential savings compared to direct international flights.

“This year, travelers are more price-conscious,” said Ahmed. “During the post-pandemic ‘revenge travel’ trend in 2022, airfare rates were not a major consideration for most.”

Sky-high rates to south India

For travelers headed to destinations in South India, this year’s summer travel is getting more expensive. A four-member family would have to spend Dh10,000 and more in the coming weeks, and even more later in the peak season.

“Even then, seat availability is minimal on these routes to South India,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, Senior Manager for Inbound and Outbound operations at Regal Tours Worldwide.

Tickets from Dubai to Kozhikode are averaging Dh2,976 (on Indigo) to Dh3,073 (Air Arabia) between June 27 to July 27. Tickets to Kochi are priced at Dh3,081 (Indigo), Dh3,985 (Air India), Dh3,735 (Emirates), and Dh3,235 (Air Arabia Abu Dhabi). (Off-peak prices to these destinations (April-May) were Dh639-Dh1,828.)

Tickets from Dubai to Mumbai (Dh1,481 on Indigo) and Ahmedabad (Dh 1,396 on Indigo) are slightly more affordable than fares in the South Indian sectors. The Air Arabia Sharjah-to-Mumbai return Economy tickets are also priced at Dh1,514.

“Domestic airfares in India saw a massive spike after Go First’s grounding (during May),” added Thekepurathvalappil. (Since then, however, fares have declined by up to 60 per cent, making it an option for UAE expatriates to book domestic connections.)

Splitting their holidays

Many are also staying in India for less than three weeks during the two-month summer break. Instead, they return to the UAE and then hope to head out to popular holiday destinations - Bali, Bangkok, Georgia and Istanbul - when fares stabilize. Many UAE expatriates now believe that home-country travel is not a vacation.