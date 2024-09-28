Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports has successfully completed a major rehabilitation project on the Northern Runway at Zayed International Airport, resulting in its early reopening. The runway is now fully operational for both arrivals and departures.

The rehabilitation project involved a comprehensive overhaul of the runway, including resurfacing with a durable asphalt layer and upgrading critical infrastructure.

Key enhancements include:

Improved Safety: Installation of a new ground visibility monitoring system and a state-of-the-art Instrument Landing System (ILS).

Enhanced Sustainability: Replacement of traditional airfield lights with energy-efficient LED technology.

These upgrades will significantly improve the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of operations at Zayed International Airport.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, praised the project as a testament to Abu Dhabi Airports' commitment to innovation and sustainable growth in the aviation sector. Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, highlighted the successful collaboration and meticulous planning that led to the early completion.