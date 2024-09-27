Dubai: Foggy season is back in the UAE as the country gradually transitions into cooler weather.

The Suhail star was sighted about a month ago, indicating the change of season as per UAE astronomers.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) today issued yellow and red fog alerts in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

The weather alert shows dense fog over Al Rahba in Abu Dhabi, and majority of Dubai and Sharjah areas. Foggy conditions are expected to last till 9am, with visibility falling to less than 1000m.

Explaining the foggy conditions, Dr Ahmad Habib, a senior meteorologist at NCM told Gulf News: “We are monitoring moisture in the air coming from the northwest of the Arabian Gulf into the country, there is also an extension of surface low pressure system from the East with an extension of surface high pressure from the West, accompanied by an extension of an upper air high-pressure system. There is also a calm and humid airmass over the country resulting in fog and mist formation.”

He added that this airmass will gradually lead to cloud formation and rain in the eastern areas this weekend.

Cloudy weather and rain forecast

According to the NCM weather report, foggy and partly cloudy weather conditions are expected from Friday, 27 September to Tuesday, 1 October, 2024.

“Foggy and partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected around the Eastward and Southward areas, until 29 September,” Dr Habib added.

Eastern and northern areas of UAE, like Fujairah, extending into some areas between Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai, and northern Al Ain, are expected to get cloudy weather and rainfall on Sunday.

When will winter begin?

According to Dr Habib, there is still time to see cooler weather in the UAE. Temperatures are gradually decreasing, there won’t be a sharp drop in the coming weeks, he confirmed.

Over the next one or two weeks, “The maximum temperatures in the UAE will continue to be between 30 and 37°C, in coastal areas, and 37 to 43°C in internal areas.”

He added: “There is still time to see a proper drop in temperatures, which is expected to be around mid-October.”