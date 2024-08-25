Abu Dhabi: The Suhail star, one of the most significant stars for the people of the Arabian Peninsula, appeared in the dawn sky of the UAE on August 24, signalling the gradual end of the region's sizzling summer.

The International Astronomical Center announced this event, which marks the rise of Suhail over the center of the Arabian Peninsula — a moment eagerly anticipated by stargazers and cultural enthusiasts alike.

Historically, the appearance of Suhail, visible for 52 days, has been a crucial event across the Arabian Peninsula. It signifies a shift in the season, with a noticeable decrease in the sun's angle, leading to shorter days, cooler late nights, and the sun’s gradual tilt towards the south. This change brings a collective sigh of relief as it heralds the beginning of the end of the intense summer heat.

Located 313 light-years from Earth, Suhail is the brightest star in the Carina constellation and the second brightest in the night sky. While it doesn’t directly influence weather conditions, its emergence is closely associated with the onset of the autumnal equinox and traditionally signals the change of seasons.

The rising of the Suhail star on August 24 each year introduces four distinct seasons: Al Murabba'iyah, Al Wasmi, Al Safri, and Al Kanna. Historically, the people of the Arabian Peninsula have relied on stellar observations like this to navigate daily life, predicting seasonal changes, rainfall, and the best times for agriculture and fishing.