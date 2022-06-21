In this episode of Gulf News’ Mind Your Migraine vodcast, hosted by Dr Deeb Kayed, Consultant Neurologist and Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor, MBRU School of Medicine, and his patient Dina Naser discuss how migraine can be managed and how prevention strategies can help patients lead a relatively normal life.
As someone who has suffered from migraine at work for years and not wanted to rock the boat, Dina asks Dr. Deeb what advice he would give to employers to support team members with the disease.
The doctor says that education is key, and that if firms can sensitise staff on what co-workers with migraine may be going through, the outcome can be positive for everyone.
To understand more about how migraine can be managed, follow the vodcast series at gulfnews.com/mind-your-migraine and listen to the podcasts on leading channels.