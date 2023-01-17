Abu Dhabi: Six dialysis centres in the Al Dhafra region have been upgraded with the latest medical equipment and professionally trained medical staff.

There has been an increase in the number of dialysis cases, and existing centres have been expanded to accommodate more kidney failure patients. The services are now readily available in all cities within the Al Dhafra region.

The plans to develop and modernise the dialysis centres in the Al Dhafra region included opening a new centre in the city of Liwa, which serves not only the residents and its neighbouring areas but also visitors to Mureb Hill and those who attend the different Liwa festivals throughout the year.

Highest level of service

Additionally, the dialysis unit at Mirfa Hospital has also been modernised to ensure the highest level of service, meeting the goals set by SEHA. In total, six specialised kidney centres are now providing the highest level of excellence and efficiency to serve the residents of Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi, Sila, Mirfa, and the Delma and Liwa Islands.

Dr Salah El-Din Khalil Issa, a Specialist, said that 80 patients with chronic renal failure require repeated haemodialysis in the Al Dhafra region, in addition to visitors. He indicated that such critical cases and those of acute renal failure are treated at the intensive care unit in Madinat Zayed Hospital, which is equipped to provide a special type of haemodialysis suitable for such conditions.

Acutre kidney cases

The dialysis centre at Madinat Zayed Hospital is the only centre in the Al Dhafra region equipped to treat acute and critical kidney cases and has the latest medical equipment to provide an outstanding level of care. This has enabled patients to receive effective treatment coupled with continuous and thorough follow-up care by the qualified SEHA medical staff, selected with great care and in accordance with the highest international standards. This has ensured the safety of the patients and provided them with the best levels of service and medical care.

Dr Salah Al-Din pointed out that the dialysis centres now have sufficient devices to serve more than double the existing number of cases and deal with various pathological cases. Al Dhafra Hospitals also have clinics specialising in kidney diseases and renal failure that help treat patients and prevent their chances of developing kidney failure. He further stressed that the dialysis centres in the Al Dhafra region are characterised by high efficiency of medical and therapeutic cadres and the availability of the latest equipment.