Dubai: Arab Health, the Middle East’s largest healthcare exhibition and congress, will be held in Dubai from January 30 to February 2 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The exhibition will host more than 45 country pavilions, including, for the first time New Zealand, Singapore, Tunisia, Indonesia and Estonia.

With more than 3,000 exhibitors taking part, there are over 51,000 health care professionals expected to attend the four-day event, which this year is being held under the theme of “˜innovation and sustainability in health care’ and follows a successful 2022 edition of Arab Health, which saw Dh2.8 billion worth of deals secured at the event, reported Wam.

Solid bounce back

Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, said: “The UAE will again be the epicentre of the healthcare industry when Arab Health returns next week. We saw a solid bounce back in 2022, and 2023 is at around 97 per cent of pre-COVID-19 figures, underscoring the global demand, which is matched by buyers keen to witness first-hand the latest innovations and new technologies in the health care sector.

“With the increase in international pavilions, we are providing the ideal platform for the MENA health care industry to build relationships with stakeholders from around the world while reaffirming UAE’s position as a global health care hub.”

New features

The event will showcase a series of new features, including the Intelligent Health Pavilion in partnership with the Intelligent Health Association. Located in Arab Health’s Healthcare Transformation Zone, the Intelligent HealthTM Pavilion will showcase several new technologies through live demonstrations, including a groundbreaking digital Intensive Care Unit, an intelligent Operating Room, and a revolutionary Emergency Room. This new feature will allow visitors to experience the most innovative and sustainable health care technologies, improving patient care. We will also have a seminar theatre, which will provide exhibitors with a platform to reveal the latest cutting-edge health care technology,” said Williams.

Future Health Summit

Continuing the innovation theme, Arab Health will also host the second edition of the Future Health Summit at the Museum of the Future. The summit will look into the future of health and healthcare possibilities in the Metaverse. Several world-renowned industry leaders, visionaries, metaverse experts, authors, and futurists on the topic will offer their insights.

The Innov8 Talks competition, running from February 30 to March 1, will provide 24 start-ups worldwide the opportunity to showcase their unique and innovative solutions benefiting the health care industry. The winner will be announced on March 1.

Nine product sectors

Arab Health will feature nine product sectors, showcasing the latest technology and innovations in disposables, orthopaedics, health care and general services, imaging, medical devices, IT, wellness and prevention, and infrastructure and assets.

A total of nine Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences will take place during the event, welcoming an anticipated 3,200 delegates and more than 300 international speakers. Internal Medicine, Paediatrics and Anaesthesia and Pain Management are new additions to the conferences this year.

Better Stands

Under the sustainability theme, Informa Markets has introduced the ‘Better Stands’ initiative, which will encourage exhibitors to move away from disposable exhibition stands and ensure all core elements, such as walls, archways, and counters, are constructed in a way where they can be reused. Arab Health will also be powered by renewable energy.