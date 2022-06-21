Sharjah: The Executive Office of the Sharjah Age-Friendly City Programme, which launched the third edition of its ‘Age-Friendly Institutions’ initiative in April this year, has announced that the deadline for registration and participation is June 30.
As part of the strategic plan of the Sharjah Age-Friendly City Programme, the Sharjah Age-Friendly Institutions initiative aims to recognise and support age-sensitive institutions and facilities and the services they provide for the elderly in the emirate. The initiative targets both government institutions and non-governmental organisations and entities in the emirate.
The Age-Friendly City Programme aims to create a homogenous environment that meets the needs of the elderly in the emirate and raises the readiness of physical infrastructure and service environment of all institutions participating in the initiative, in line with the needs of the elderly. The initiative also seeks to educate the community on the best practices and programmes offered to the elderly in the emirate, highlighting the role of the institutions and departments participating in the initiative with their age-sensitive services.
Structural design of a building
Institutions participating in the initiative are required to meet three basic criteria, namely, the structural design of a building and its vitality, the distinguished facilities and services provided by an institution to the elderly and empowerment, inclusion and participation of the elderly. The names of the winning institutions in the initiative will be announced in September.
The Sharjah Age-Friendly City Programme is affiliated with and is part of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Global Network of Age Friendly Cities. Sharjah is the first Arab city to join the WHO network.
Improving services for elderly
The Executive Office of the Sharjah Age-Friendly City Programme, in cooperation with the participating institutions and departments within the Sharjah Age-Friendly Programme, is keen to develop the environment surrounding the elderly and improve the services provided to them to ensure their active participation in the development process of the Emirate optimum use of their energies and expertise.